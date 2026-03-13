Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When the Texas Rangers’ 2026 broadcasting team was announced on Thursday, fans noticed the absence of a very familiar face.

For the first time in over two decades, field reporter Emily Jones is not a part of the Rangers’ broadcasting crew.

Jones joined the team in 2005 as a pre- and post-game host before later transitioning into the reporter role. She had been scaling back her appearances on Rangers broadcasts in recent years, and the team hired Laura Stickells as the primary field reporter in 2025. Jones appeared 20 times last season.

The voices bringing you @Rangers baseball 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/5sVdw0Exib — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) March 12, 2026

The Rangers released a statement saying that Jones would remain part of the organization and was transitioning to a host/ambassador role.

“While Emily Jones will not be a regularly scheduled member of the RSN broadcast team in 2026, she has agreed to remain with the club in a role that includes responsibilities as a host and ambassador, as well as participating in special projects that will be announced at a later date,” read the statement. “Emily has always been a valued member of the broadcast team, and she was there to cover some of the biggest moments in team history. The club is excited that Emily has agreed to remain part of the Rangers family and maintain a connection with fans in this new role.”

Jones shared some sentiments of her own in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Thank you to the organization who allowed me to be unapologetically me, even when it wasn’t conventional or popular,” Jones wrote. “Thank you to the broadcast and production crew who made me look way better than I ever was.

“Thank you to the players, coaches, staff—and their families—for treating me like one of your own…even when that meant yelling at me in the clubhouse (looking at you, Kins) or ruining an outfit during a Powerade shower (paybacks are am (expletive) Elvi). My greatest accomplishment is the friendships I’ve made and the relationships I’ve developed over the last two decades…and it’s not even close.

“Thank you to the most amazing fanbase in all of baseball. I hope I was able to provide a sense of connection to a team I have been honored to cover all these years. Please know that if you’ve ever told me you feel like you know me, there is no greater compliment.”

The rest of the Rangers Sports Network broadcasting team remains relatively the same from last year, with TV play-by-play announcer Dave Raymond working alongside analysts David Murphy and Mike Bascik. The broadcasting team came in 24th overall in the 2025 Awful Announcing Local MLB Announcer Rankings.