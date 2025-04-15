Atlanta Braves reporter Wiley Ballard went viral on Monday night during a game in Toronto and his actions in the broadcast have stirred up plenty of reactions throughout the sports media universe.

With the game in the fifth inning, Ballard found two young women to interview in the stands. The interview started with business as usual until the reporter was egged on by the announcers in the booth, Brandon Gaudin and C.J. Nitkowski, to also get the phone number of one of the fans.

With the game ongoing, Wiley Ballard did just that live on the air, much to the entertainment of the Atlanta Braves broadcast.

Shoutout to my guy @wileyballard_ setting the standard for sports reporters getting a phone number out in the wild. 10/10 work 🎥@fanduelsnbraves pic.twitter.com/RFEyd605Lb — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) April 15, 2025

Ballard and the rest of the Braves broadcast crew had no problem amplifying the events on social media, with Gaudin even referring to it as “The Wiley Ballard Game” complete with a phone emoji.

And while some fans may have also been entertained at home while watching the segment, it made plenty of others feel very uncomfortable.

The behavior of Ballard and the entire Braves broadcast was heavily criticized from within the sports media world. This was particularly true from female sports journalists who saw it as indicative of a double standard that has long existed in the industry and still sadly rings true even in 2025.

Reporters from television and print, ranging from national to local broadcasts commented that if they had done what Ballard did in asking for a fan’s number, they would be lucky to still have a job in sports media. Others imagined what the potential negative reaction could be and how it would be received if a woman had taken the same steps on a live television broadcast.

If a female reporter ever tried this little bit, that’d be the last job she’d ever have… https://t.co/5Tf7wG16Q4 — Kris Budden (@KrisBudden) April 15, 2025

Hey! If you think this is cool, imagine the reaction if roles were reversed and it was a woman asking. Hope this helps! https://t.co/AlzfTnEkgd — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) April 15, 2025

Let’s just switch roles for a second here. I (or any woman) am interviewing two men, flirt with them and ask for their #s mid-broadcast… Right. “Shoutout to my guy” is craaazzyyyyy https://t.co/Sf3mUQx3Im — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) April 15, 2025

“Setting the standard”? If the genders were flipped in this scenario and it was a woman reporter doing this exact same thing, it would be considered appalling. https://t.co/KiK2JEgI77 — Lindsey Young (@LindseyMNSports) April 15, 2025

“Setting the standard” It’s an incredibly low, unprofessional standard to set. Not only did this put the women in the awkward position to not say no, but if a woman did this she would be slutshamed for the rest of her career IF she even got to keep her career. https://t.co/T0tJ9dQA9a — Abbey Mastracco (@AbbeyMastracco) April 15, 2025

If I had ever done anything close to this, my career would be over. This is…flabbergasting. https://t.co/LuCtbXFrei — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) April 15, 2025

This is one of the most insanely inappropriate things I’ve ever seen. Like I legitimately cannot believe it’s real. https://t.co/gj2WGbkmjQ — Kate Feldman (@kateefeldman) April 15, 2025

Imagine if a female reporter did anything like this. Career over. Pretty brutal to see it glorified by the broadcast. https://t.co/01A5CAkpP1 — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) April 15, 2025

If this were a female reporter asking for a man’s number, it would be unprofessional. But if a man does it, it’s funny and acceptable to take multiple victory laps after doing so. Misogyny is alive and well, folks! https://t.co/29J6Y4PMd6 — Emma Lingan (@emma_lingan) April 15, 2025

That everyone involved thought this was ok to execute & air (and post to social media to celebrate it) is a perfect descriptor of the difference between being a man and a woman working in this industry. @FanDuelSNBraves https://t.co/xCHpkD50Kl — Kim Adams (@_kimadams) April 15, 2025

Sooooo are we still gonna ask women in sports if they’re only doing their job to date athletes?? We can all agree how inappropriate and nasty this is, not to mention the double standard, right? https://t.co/lDNeaBHsPt — Dani Sureck (@DaniSureck) April 15, 2025

If a woman covering a game started hitting on fans & asking for their numbers on TV they would be crucified on the internet & fired. But here you see this inappropriate behavior being celebrated as “the standard” by a slew of men in the comments. Misogyny is alive & well! https://t.co/LaesCIFrg8 — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) April 15, 2025

Example #28495 why men get away with the bottom of the barrel content because misogyny is alive and well in sports television. A woman could never and would never without losing their job over this. Lazy, disappointing, offensive, grimey, I could go on. Yikes all around. https://t.co/JE1ijBpP7J — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) April 15, 2025

If the roles were reversed, people would be having a very different reaction to this… 🤥 0/10 work https://t.co/KXYPO2qQQ2 — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) April 15, 2025

Those are just some of the scores of reactions from female sports journalists, broadcasters, and reporters to Wiley Ballard asking for a female fan’s phone number live on the air. And in fairness, there were plenty of male counterparts throughout the sports media that found the stunt to be in poor taste as well.

Some voices also brought up the “controversy” last week around Florida student reporter Talia Baia filming her reaction to the Gators winning the national championship while in press row for the game and appearing to be mildly celebrating their triumph.

Had the roles been reversed and Wiley Ballard done what Baia did in being happy to see the Braves win a title and Baia done what Ballard did in asking a male fan for his phone number, you can only imagine which one would receive more of a hyperbolic reaction.

And that’s clearly the point that all these female sports journalists are making. What someone may consider funny or harmless might perpetuate a double standard in the industry that isn’t going away anytime soon.