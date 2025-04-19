Photo credit: NBC Sports Bay Area & California

There are probably a lot of farts going off in MLB locker rooms. But only a few make it onto a hot mic.

On Friday night, San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb spoke to reporters after taking a loss despite pitching a gem across six innings.

In a 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, Webb punched out 12 and didn’t walk a single batter — the fourth time he’s done that in his career. Only three other Giants pitchers have had multiple starts like that since 1893: Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum, and Juan Marichal. That’s the whole list.

Logan Webb now has 4 career outings with 10+ strikeouts and no walks Only other Giants with 4+ since the mound was moved to its current distance (1893): Madison Bumgarner: 12

Tim Lincecum: 5

Juan Marichal: 4 h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/Y4TO1Tdapg — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 19, 2025



He also joins Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in having an audible fart derail his postgame press conference.

For Webb, what happened next was the only thing that stunk more than taking the loss after a brilliant outing. As a reporter was mid-question, a fart broke through the room like a record scratch.

This wasn’t one of those ambiguous locker room sounds that leaves you wondering if someone shifted in their chair. No, this was a certified fart. The only mystery left was who dealt it. Because someone absolutely did.

“Farts are always funny, not going to lie.” Someone farted in the background of Logan Webb’s postgame presser, and he couldn’t hold it together 💨 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bKpABOpOJi — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 19, 2025

In response to the fart, Webb had the only appropriate reaction. He stopped listening to the question posed and laughed.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry, guys,” Webb said. “That — farts are always funny, not going to lie.”

We’re glad Webb didn’t lie. Because a perfectly timed comedic fart is always funny. No matter what’s going on in the world, at least we can all take splace in the fact that farts are — and forever will be — funny.