A fan wrapped a Jeff Passan tweet to troll his Yankees-loving cousin. (@wunnaworld on X.)

There are a lot of sports bets and vows made on social media. Not all of them get followed through on. But @wunnaworld did just that on Christmas Eve Tuesday, coming through on his promise to wrap ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan’s Dec. 8 breaking news of Juan Soto going from the Yankees to the Mets with a Derek Jeter Yankees’ t-shirt he got his Bronx Bombers-loving cousin. Here’s the initial vow:

will try to record this and get his reaction on xmas eve — Damien (@wunnaworld) December 12, 2024

And here’s the execution, with the reaction being pretty great:

“Oh, this is fire!” “Read the paper.” “I hate you so much. I hate you so much. I hate you so much!”

That is good Christmas sports trolling indeed. And Passan shared it with his own followers on Christmas Day:

A Merry Christmas and happy holidays to sports fans everywhere, including those who troll family with wrapped sportswriter tweets about the MLB hot stove. Now we need to see someone do this to a San Francisco Giants’ fan with Jon Heyman’s infamous “Arson Judge” tweet, or to a Toronto Blue Jays’ fan with Jon Morosi’s attempts at Shohei Ohtani flight tracking.

