Since its beginnings earlier this month, the daily live Foul Territory MLB show on YouTube has gained some notable traction. The show features former MLB Network analyst Scott Braun and former players A.J. Pierzynski, Erik Kratz, Todd Frazier, and Adam Jones, and it also features regular segments from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox. And it’s now announced a deal with BetMGM as the show’s exclusive betting partner. Here’s more on that from a release:

Foul Territory provides betting insight on the daily slate of MLB action with veteran baseball personality Scott Braun serving as co-host and betting analyst. As part of the exclusive partnership, BetMGM will be the odds reference and BetMGM branding will be prominently featured in each show. Additionally, the BetMGM app and website will feature custom Foul Territory bets and promotions throughout the MLB season. Foul Territory talent will also participate in live shows and appearances at BetMGM retail sportsbooks. “We are pumped that BetMGM is betting on us as we continue the momentum from our first month,” said Foul Territory host Scott Braun. “We take great pride in bringing fans a fresh take on authentic baseball coverage, which includes insight from former big leaguers that can be used to make educated bets and having BetMGM as our partner only adds to that credibility.”

The discussion of insight from former big leaguers there is notable, as that’s a large part of what has made Foul Territory stand out. The show’s hosts have a wide variety of playing backgrounds, and that’s helped them provide some interesting content to date. And beyond the regular hosts, each episode of the show features conversations with current MLB players and others, with Max Scherzer, Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, Max Muncy, Corbin Burnes, Aaron Boone, AJ Hinch, Edwin Diaz, Adam Wainwright, and Joey Votto amongst the current players who have appeared so far. The show has also made some headlines from those interviews, including one this week with Ken “Hawk” Harrelson:

Betting has been a part of Foul Territory since the start, too, with Braun serving as a betting analyst from the start in addition to his hosting role. So it makes sense for them to add a sportsbook partner. We’ll see how this partnership works out, and if Foul Territory can continue to grow its audience.

