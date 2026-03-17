Credit: Foul Territory; Bill Streicher-Imagn Images (Johan Rojas; Katie Stratman-Imagn Images (Miguel Rojas)
By Matt Clapp on

World Series hero Miguel Rojas was likely very confused and possibly panicking for a few minutes on Monday evening.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic posted breaking news to X that Rojas, a veteran infielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball “for use of a banned substance.”

That caused a stir on social media, particularly for Dodgers fans for a few minutes, before Drellich deleted the post and issued a correction in a new post.

“I’ve deleted a post incorrectly identifying who was suspended today,” Drellich posted to X. “It was Johan Rojas of the Philadelphia Phillies who was suspended.”

That’s quite the mix-up, especially when it was already announced on March 3 that Johan Rojas, a Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and would appeal the test.

Monday just made things official, with Johan Rojas receiving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Boldenone, a PED. In perhaps the most surprising part of this mix-up, Bob Nightengale wasn’t the one who got it wrong.

So, it’s not like the Johan Rojas news came out of nowhere; the baseball world has assumed for the last two weeks that he would be suspended.

Johan Rojas, 25, had a .224/.280/.289 slash line in 172 plate appearances last season for the Phillies. He’s known much more for his plus defense in center field.

Miguel Rojas, 36, is a versatile infielder and had a .262/.318/.397 slash line in 317 plate appearances for the Dodgers in 2025. He hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 to help the Dodgers top the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

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