World Series hero Miguel Rojas was likely very confused and possibly panicking for a few minutes on Monday evening.
Evan Drellich of The Athletic posted breaking news to X that Rojas, a veteran infielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball “for use of a banned substance.”
Internet never forgets pic.twitter.com/HeCAQfdiIN
— Don’t Thread On Me (@eradanus24) March 16, 2026
2 late pic.twitter.com/tkWRRbnwFz
— Jonathan (@NYSports29) March 16, 2026
That caused a stir on social media, particularly for Dodgers fans for a few minutes, before Drellich deleted the post and issued a correction in a new post.
“I’ve deleted a post incorrectly identifying who was suspended today,” Drellich posted to X. “It was Johan Rojas of the Philadelphia Phillies who was suspended.”
I’ve deleted a post incorrectly identifying who was suspended today. It was Johan Rojas of the Philadelphia Phillies who was suspended.
— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 16, 2026
That’s quite the mix-up, especially when it was already announced on March 3 that Johan Rojas, a Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and would appeal the test.
Phillies OF Johan Rojas did fail a test for PEDs. He, like Profar, is appealing the positive test. @wilberdata 1st reported Rojas’ failed test.
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 3, 2026
Monday just made things official, with Johan Rojas receiving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Boldenone, a PED. In perhaps the most surprising part of this mix-up, Bob Nightengale wasn’t the one who got it wrong.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas popped for PEDs, receives an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone.
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 16, 2026
OH WOW BOB NIGHTENGALE WAS RIGHT
MIGUEL ROJAS INNOCENT https://t.co/L7UXZicyg9
— Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (@HyeseongKimMuse) March 16, 2026
our reaction to miguel rojas NOT being suspended pic.twitter.com/YDzsjk1lu0
— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 16, 2026
Oh my goodness. The baseball world for a few minutes thought Miguel Rojas tested positive for a banned substance. A reporter put Miguel Rojas’s name instead of Johan Rojas.
To clarify, Johan Rojas has been suspended 80 games, not Miguel.
— js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) March 16, 2026
Update: Johan Rojas officially suspended 80 games.
Initial report misidentified Miguel Rojas.
— Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) March 16, 2026
So, it’s not like the Johan Rojas news came out of nowhere; the baseball world has assumed for the last two weeks that he would be suspended.
Johan Rojas, 25, had a .224/.280/.289 slash line in 172 plate appearances last season for the Phillies. He’s known much more for his plus defense in center field.
Miguel Rojas, 36, is a versatile infielder and had a .262/.318/.397 slash line in 317 plate appearances for the Dodgers in 2025. He hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 to help the Dodgers top the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.
MIGUEL ROJAS HOMERS TO TIE IT IN THE 9TH INNING OF GAME 7!
Joe Davis with the call for Fox. ⚾️💣🎙️ #MLB #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/7AQLi4s61m
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 2, 2025
About Matt Clapp
Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.
He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.