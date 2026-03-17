Credit: Foul Territory; Bill Streicher-Imagn Images (Johan Rojas; Katie Stratman-Imagn Images (Miguel Rojas)

World Series hero Miguel Rojas was likely very confused and possibly panicking for a few minutes on Monday evening.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic posted breaking news to X that Rojas, a veteran infielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball “for use of a banned substance.”

Internet never forgets pic.twitter.com/HeCAQfdiIN — Don’t Thread On Me (@eradanus24) March 16, 2026

That caused a stir on social media, particularly for Dodgers fans for a few minutes, before Drellich deleted the post and issued a correction in a new post.

“I’ve deleted a post incorrectly identifying who was suspended today,” Drellich posted to X. “It was Johan Rojas of the Philadelphia Phillies who was suspended.”

I’ve deleted a post incorrectly identifying who was suspended today. It was Johan Rojas of the Philadelphia Phillies who was suspended. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 16, 2026

That’s quite the mix-up, especially when it was already announced on March 3 that Johan Rojas, a Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and would appeal the test.

Phillies OF Johan Rojas did fail a test for PEDs. He, like Profar, is appealing the positive test. @wilberdata 1st reported Rojas’ failed test. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 3, 2026

Monday just made things official, with Johan Rojas receiving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Boldenone, a PED. In perhaps the most surprising part of this mix-up, Bob Nightengale wasn’t the one who got it wrong.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas popped for PEDs, receives an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 16, 2026

OH WOW BOB NIGHTENGALE WAS RIGHT MIGUEL ROJAS INNOCENT https://t.co/L7UXZicyg9 — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (@HyeseongKimMuse) March 16, 2026

our reaction to miguel rojas NOT being suspended pic.twitter.com/YDzsjk1lu0 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 16, 2026

Oh my goodness. The baseball world for a few minutes thought Miguel Rojas tested positive for a banned substance. A reporter put Miguel Rojas’s name instead of Johan Rojas. To clarify, Johan Rojas has been suspended 80 games, not Miguel. — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) March 16, 2026

Update: Johan Rojas officially suspended 80 games. Initial report misidentified Miguel Rojas. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) March 16, 2026

So, it’s not like the Johan Rojas news came out of nowhere; the baseball world has assumed for the last two weeks that he would be suspended.

Johan Rojas, 25, had a .224/.280/.289 slash line in 172 plate appearances last season for the Phillies. He’s known much more for his plus defense in center field.

Miguel Rojas, 36, is a versatile infielder and had a .262/.318/.397 slash line in 317 plate appearances for the Dodgers in 2025. He hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 to help the Dodgers top the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.