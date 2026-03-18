Credit: Foul Territory; Baseball Today

Evan Drellich from The Athletic has issued a public apology over a reporting mistake earlier this week involving Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas.

The incident occurred on Monday when Drellich tweeted news of an 80-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs. In the initial post on X, Drellich named Miguel Rojas, the veteran Dodgers utilityman.

In actuality, the player who was suspended was young Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas. Drellich deleted the original tweet and re-posted one with the correct name within minutes. But the mistake was particularly egregious, because as other MLB reporters noted, the baseball world already knew that Johan Rojas had failed a drug test. The update this week simply cemented his fate after a failed appeal.

The mistake also bothered Miguel Rojas and the Dodgers far more than was previously known. In an appearance on the Baseball Today podcast with Chris Rose following Rojas’ World Baseball Classic win with Venezuela, the veteran revealed the toll that Drellich’s mistake took on him, and his frustration that the reporter had not spoken with him directly to apologize.

The comments ultimately led Drellich to apologize on X on Wednesday afternoon.

“He didn’t mistype my name. He did it with all the intention to put my name and the organization’s name on that tweet,” Rojas said. “One thing is to mistype my name and say, ‘Miguel Rojas got suspended.’ That’s a fair kind of mistake that you can make. But when you say, ‘Miguel Rojas from the Los Angeles Dodgers got suspended 80 games for PEDs,’ that’s what I’m not good with.”

While Rojas said he did not want to create more attention around the incident, he said he was upset by how much the incident impacted others in the Dodgers organization, namely lead executive Andrew Friedman.

Rojas felt that Drellich owed him and the team an apology, but revealed that he had not gotten one.

“I feel like as a reporter, you have to have some ability to be a professional as well, and apologize not just to me, but to the organization,” Rojas said.

“Because you don’t even know how (general manager) Andrew Friedman felt after these accusations, that for six minutes, kind of rumbled my whole world and got so many people around me, and around us, the team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, worried because one guy made a mistake.

“I’m totally OK with making a mistake, but at the end of the day, I was expecting an apology.”

Miguel Rojas talks about the impact of the incorrect tweet that accused him of being suspended for PEDs this week Presented by @SoFi pic.twitter.com/XIvjilND8E — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) March 18, 2026

On Wednesday, Drellich posted on X to reveal that he had spoken with Rojas, his agent, and the Dodgers, and to apologize for the mistake.

“To Miguel Rojas and the Dodgers, I sincerely and publicly apologize,” he wrote. “I’ve reached out to Miguel, the Dodgers and Miguel’s agent to say the same. Once again, I’m sorry.”

To Miguel Rojas and the Dodgers, I sincerely and publicly apologize. I’ve reached out to Miguel, the Dodgers and Miguel’s agent to say the same. Once again, I’m sorry. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 18, 2026

Drellich is a well-known longtime baseball reporter with a strong track record, most notably breaking the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. But by not acknowledging the mistake in real time, he clearly led to confusion on the part of people around Rojas, and deep frustration on the part of Rojas and the Dodgers.

A PED suspension is a big reputational killer for any athlete, especially a baseball player. Ideally, by Rojas calling out the slip-up and Drellich owning it publicly, there will be no further confusion as to Rojas’ innocence.