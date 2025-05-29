Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Shohei Ohtani wasn’t already eager to get back on the pitching mound, one ESPN Radio host is offering up an unexpected incentive.

Ohtani made history last year as the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 homers and 50 stolen bases. ESPN Los Angeles host D’Marco Farr kept his clothes on for that one. But if Ohtani ever hits for the cycle in the same game he’s pitching in, Farr will be so impressed that he’ll show up to work naked.

On his Wednesday ESPN Los Angeles morning show, Clinton Yates said he believes Ohtani will eventually hit for the cycle and pitch in the same game. That was before his co-host vowed to get naked if and when the feat is accomplished.

“I’ll Show Up Naked,” D’Marco Farr said! The Travis & D’Marco crew got wild 😳 discussing if Ohtani can be the first starting pitcher to ever hit for the cycle? pic.twitter.com/2lbSPfA3rm — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) May 28, 2025



“A pitcher has never hit for the cycle in Major League Baseball, and I think Shohei Ohtani will be the first one that does it,” Yates said. “I think it will happen in a game that he throws in, is what I’m getting at.

“No, that’s impossible,” Farr interjected. “To pitch and hit for the cycle? That’s impossible. Stop the game.”

Yates noted Ohtani can run the bases well, as proved by his seven triples and 59 stolen bases last season. Ohtani already has four triples to go with his 20 home runs this season, and we’re not even at the halfway mark yet.

“He’s one of the best baserunners on the team. He hits a lot of triples. This is in play, dog,” Yates insisted. “This is my next personal thing I want to see Shohei Ohtani accomplish.”

“I will come in here naked, if that ever happens,” Farr promised. “I’m just saying, that’s how confident…there’s no way, come on.”

This is the type of bet you make before the Shohei Ohtani rule was instituted, allowing him to serve as a pitcher and DH in the same game. But once MLB opened the door for him to fill two positions in the same game, Ohtani hitting for the cycle while pitching seems highly attainable. If it does happen, First Take probably won’t even talk about it the next morning. But don’t worry baseball fans, Farr will be talking about it naked on ESPN LA 710.