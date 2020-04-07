With no live sports, sports networks need content. Many are turning to airing classic games, and ESPN is no exception. But in addition to airing classic MLB games every Tuesday, ESPN is launching a pregame show for those classic games (yes, a pregame show for games that have already aired), which will be available on its digital platforms.

The pregame show (entitled BBTN Live) seems somewhat similar to Tony Kornheiser’s idea for PTI in a world without live sports, at least for this week. The classic game for this week is Cal Ripken Jr’s record breaking streak game from 1995, and thus, the pregame show features Ripken, and play by play announcer Chris Berman, along with Tim Kurkjian (a former Baltimore Sun reporter) and host Clinton Yates.

I actually think this is a pretty cool idea, and it’s more out of the box than just airing classic games without added context, esports, or films. I feel like other networks (MLB Network, maybe?) have done the “players talk about their classic games and moments” thing before, but it’s still a nice change of pace and I like the added context from journalists and broadcasters.

In case you’re interested, here’s the currently announced schedule for ESPN’s MLB Encore Tuesdays, which also includes a handful of classic no-hitters and perfect games that have been added to the ESPN+ library.

