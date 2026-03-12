Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images; MLB Network

Last week, it was announced that former big-league star Eric Hosmer has joined the Kansas City Royals broadcast team as an analyst on Royals.TV for the 2026 Major League Baseball season. And on Wednesday night, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports that Hosmer is joining MLB Network as a studio analyst.

⚾️🧢NEWS: World Series champion and four-time Gold Glover Eric Hosmer is joining MLB Network as a studio analyst, The Athletic has learned. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 12, 2026

Hosmer, 36, retired from the majors in 2024 after a strong 13-year career that featured winning the All-Star Game MVP in 2016 and winning four AL Gold Glove awards as a first baseman. In 2015, he was one of the most valuable players for the World Series champion Royals. He finished his career with a .276/.335/.427 slash line and 198 home runs.

After spending his first seven MLB seasons with Kansas City, the left-handed hitter and thrower went on to play for the San Diego Padres (2018-22), Boston Red Sox (2022), and Chicago Cubs (2023) to finish out his career.

When Hosmer announced his retirement, he also announced the launch of a media company, MoonBall Media, with Anthony Seratelli. At MoonBall Media, Hosmer has a podcast, Diggin’ Deep, with former Kansas City teammates Mike Moustakas and Peter Moylan. So, Hosmer has already spent a lot of time talking baseball in retirement.

Hosmer should fit in seamlessly as a studio analyst for MLB Network, and it will be interesting to see how he balances that work with his Royals analyst duties in 2026.