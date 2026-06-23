Jun 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) sits in the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The San Francisco Giants’ 2026 campaign has been nothing short of a disaster. First-year skipper Tony Vitello has had a rough time getting acclimated to the big leagues; players have come under fire for protesting the ballclub’s Pride Night festivities, and a sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins dropped the Giants to 31-46, tied for the least amount of wins in the majors entering Tuesday.

As brutal as getting swept by the Marlins over the weekend was, it was made markedly worse by some on-field antics from first baseman Rafael Devers. After Devers drew a lead-off walk in the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 2-1, Vitelli pinch-ran rookie Jonah Cox, one of the fastest players in the game, only for Devers to try and wave pinch Cox back to the dugout and swerve away from a butt pat from one of his coaches when he begrudgingly reached the dugout himself.

Rafael Devers didn’t want to be removed for a pinch runner after a leadoff walk to start the ninth pic.twitter.com/PR3DCOFd3M — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 21, 2026

The stunt has drawn criticism from all corners of baseball media, but former outfielder Eric Byrnes may have had the most scathing denunciation of Devers yet.

“Look, this is pretty simple. That’s one of the most dogsh*t, immature, embarrassing moments that I’ve seen from a big league player,” Byrnes said on No Filter Network. “As unprofessional as you could possibly get, as selfish as you could possibly be, by basically saying f*ck you to your manager, f*ck you to your teammate, f*ck you to your first base coach, and really kind of f*ck you to the game of baseball in general.

“It was horrific. I cannot make light of this situation at all, really. Tony Vitello is trying to sweep it under the rug. Hey, it’s no big deal, competitor. I want my guy to be out there, dude. Save that sh*t, man. If he wasn’t making $300,000,000 large, he’d be f*cking released. Gone.”

As poorly as the season has gone for San Francisco, it’s been just as awful for Devers personally, whose numbers thus far have been well below his career averages, and the season has already seen him once again resort to avoiding local media. However, Byrnes is almost certainly right that there’s no world where Devers, who is in the midst of a 10-year contract worth over $313 million, gets released, even if he is showing up his coaches and shooing rookies back to the dugout.

Still, the club isn’t getting the leadership or production that it thought it’d be paying Devers to deliver, and it’s become clearer than ever that a cultural reset is needed in the Bay Area. Vitello, himself the highest-paid first-year manager in MLB history, might have some more runway with the ballclub, but at this point, it’d be shocking if Devers was still in San Francisco on the other side of the trade deadline.