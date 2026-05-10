Credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast booth had a very special guest during Saturday’s Philadelphia Phillies game against the Colorado Rockies.

Sesame Street star Elmo was in attendance at Citizens Bank Park for the “Strike Out the Stigma” event in support of mental health awareness. And Elmo joined Phillies announcers Tom McCarthy and John Kruk in the NBC Sports Philadelphia booth.

“Have you enjoyed your day at the ballpark today?” McCarty asked.

“Oh, it’s been wonderful, yeah,” Elmo responded. “And Elmo loves the Phillies! Go Phillies, baby!”

“Well, that’s because you’re red, they’re red,” McCarthy said.

“That’s true,” Elmo agreed. “That’s very true. Yeah. Uh huh.”

“Did you meet the (Phillie) Phanatic today?” Kruk asked.

“Oh, yes. The Phanatic’s fantastic!” Elmo said. “Talk about as big as Big Bird.”

Elmo 🤝 Phillie Phanatic pic.twitter.com/WNqz6OfQCK — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 9, 2026

Elmo made it clear that he wanted to see a home run, and he got his wish. In fact, the Phillies hit two homers for him, with Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber coming through.

“Elmo wished for a home run, and he got one!” McCarthy exclaimed on the Bohm home run call.

ELMO WANTS TO SEE SOME HOME RUNS pic.twitter.com/FVPTpEnVRm — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 9, 2026

“And we’re playing the Rockies tonight,” McCarthy said. “You like rocks.”

“Well,” Elmo responded. “Well. Not really. You see, there’s a whole thing with a rock called Rocco.”

“Oh, right,” McCarthy said.

“It’s kind of taken the internet by storm,” Elmo explained. “And it drives Elmo crazy! But Elmo likes the Rockies. It’s okay. The team’s okay.”

Elmo’s beef with Rocco doesn’t extend to the Rockies 😭 pic.twitter.com/6t6EynQePd — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2026

Elmo asked Kruk at one moment, “Is that right, John?”

“Boy, that’s a lot of thinking, Elmo,” Kruk responded.

“is that right john?”

“boy it’s a lot of thinking elmo” what is going on pic.twitter.com/m3L8zwTHbn — cam ! (@aokstott) May 9, 2026

You can see more of Elmo’s appearance in the Phillies booth here: