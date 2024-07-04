Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz served as interpreter for his teammate, Alexis Díaz, after Wednesday night’s game.

MLB fans love Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz because they never know what the phenom will do.

Maybe he’ll blast a monster home run. Or maybe he’ll steal three bases, including home, in one inning.

Or maybe the colorful 22-year-old star will do something fun. He did that Wednesday night following Cincinnati’s win over the New York Yankees, making an impromptu appearance in Reds closer Alexis Díaz’s post-game interview.

As Bally Sports Ohio reporter Jim Day interviewed Díaz, De La Cruz appeared by his teammate’s side.

“Elly, are you just checking on his English? What are we doing here?” Day asked.

“Yeah, I want to see how his English is going,” De La Cruz said.

English is the latest tool De La Cruz has added to his arsenal. He conducted his first interview entirely in English in late March and was justifiably proud of his achievement (“I think I’m doing a good job,” he said.)

Díaz, a native of Puerto Rico, is still learning English, but De La Cruz was there to help. Day handed him the mic.

“You were scared in this moment against [Juan] Soto?” De La Cruz asked Díaz before passing the mic to his translator. “You was a little bit nervous, or you was like, really hype?”

“Never nervous,” Díaz said.

“I want to see how his English is going.” Elly De La Cruz helped his friend, Reds closer Alexis Díaz’s, through his postgame interview. pic.twitter.com/0RwXoBHisp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 4, 2024

Fans loved the unscripted moment.

One of the many things about Elly that is so impressive is he has worked so hard to speak/understand English. I’m so impressed by a bilingual person. https://t.co/2JgtZFjLiG — Katie (@katiestereo) July 4, 2024

Elly learning English and having fun with it is so cool, the kid cares and is having fun https://t.co/PF1lyLd4Kh — Nick Robbins (@nickrobbins12) July 4, 2024

This guy is gonna become the face of baseball — Andrew campbell (@Drewcampbell21) July 4, 2024

Not sure anyone in baseball has more fun than Elly. Kid is a ball of positive energy!! https://t.co/IHZ9EEsLQ5 — Rusty Reeves (@RReeves99) July 4, 2024



The interview was the kind of fun, spontaneous moment that has made De La Cruz such a fan favorite. Well, that and all the home runs and stolen bases.

