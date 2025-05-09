Photo Credit: MLB Network/Bally Sports Network South

During Thursday night’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves, the FanDuel Sports Network South broadcast showed a photo of Reds star Elly De La Cruz standing next to his twin brother. But while the photo was meant to show off the height difference between the two, something else stood out.

The Cincinnati shortstop is listed at 6-foot-5 and towers over his twin brother, Pedro, who is 5-foot-8. The FanDuel Sports Network South broadcast — which also aired on MLB Network — showed a pair of pictures of the brothers. In one of the pictures, Pedro is flipping off the camera.

The FanDuel Sports Network Braves broadcast showed a photo of Reds star Elly De La Cruz with his twin brother Pedro to display the height difference. They went with a photo of Pedro flipping off the camera (and this also aired on an MLB Network simulcast). pic.twitter.com/dfD2rXKIsV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 9, 2025

“There’s the difference. Elly is just under 6′ 6″ and Pedro 5′ 8″ but they are twins,” play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin said.

While Pedro’s middle finger wasn’t directly addressed, color analyst Tom Glavine could be heard laughing in the background while Gaudin was talking. Gaudin eventually (and understandably) joined in on the laughter before adding a “How ’bout that?”