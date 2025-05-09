A photo of Elly De La Cruz and his twin brother was shown during the Reds-Braves game on Thursday. In the photo, his brother is flipping off the camera. Photo Credit: MLB Network/Bally Sports Network South Photo Credit: MLB Network/Bally Sports Network South
During Thursday night’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves, the FanDuel Sports Network South broadcast showed a photo of Reds star Elly De La Cruz standing next to his twin brother. But while the photo was meant to show off the height difference between the two, something else stood out.

The Cincinnati shortstop is listed at 6-foot-5 and towers over his twin brother, Pedro, who is 5-foot-8. The FanDuel Sports Network South broadcast — which also aired on MLB Network — showed a pair of pictures of the brothers. In one of the pictures, Pedro is flipping off the camera.

“There’s the difference. Elly is just under 6′ 6″ and Pedro 5′ 8″ but they are twins,” play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin said.

While Pedro’s middle finger wasn’t directly addressed, color analyst Tom Glavine could be heard laughing in the background while Gaudin was talking. Gaudin eventually (and understandably) joined in on the laughter before adding a “How ’bout that?”

