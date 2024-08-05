Aug 4, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Giants former quarterback Eli Manning prepares to throw out the first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Former New York Giants star quarterback Eli Manning has parlayed his NFL career into a broadcasting gig on the Manningcast alternate stream of Monday Night Football. And on Sunday, Manning tried his hand at calling an MLB game after being honored by the New York Yankees.

Manning threw out the first pitch while sporting a Giants jersey for the Yankees’ series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. But his nerves somewhat got the best of him, delivering a high and outside pitch to Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera.

To celebrate the @Giants 100th season, 2x Super Bowl Champion and 2x Super Bowl MVP @EliManning threw out today’s ceremonial first pitch 👏 pic.twitter.com/NSZeW4tEss — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 4, 2024

Once the game started, Manning shortly made his way to the Yankees radio booth to join Justin Shackil and Suzyn Waldman in the third inning of the game, where he discussed several different topics, including his nervy first pitch.

“I was excited, I got a little nervous so when I got out here,” said Manning. “I asked if I could go throw a few, so I went into the little bullen in the dugout. They were all coming in a little high when I was warming up. But I didn’t want to overcorrect. I could not go low. I know with everyone trying to hit the home runs, the high heat is the new pitch that nobody can hit. I tried to go high heat and it may have gone a little high on me.”

Manning went on to discuss his tenure with the Giants, saying that it was an “honor” to be a part of the organization that is heading into its 100th NFL season.

“It’s just an honor to be a part of this organization,” Manning said. “100 years, obviously the Giants had 18 seasons where they played in the old Yankee Stadium. So many unbelievable Hall of Famers and great players that have played in Yankee Stadium. The Giants and the Yankees have a great history together, loved my 16 years with the Giants, and I’m honored to come here and throw out the first pitch today. That was a real milestone for me.”

It was more of an interview of Manning than Manning actually providing much about the game at hand. But still, it was cool to see Manning taking part in this moment in Yankee Stadium.

