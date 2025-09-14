Eddie Vedder drops an F-bomb during an interview with Marquee Sports Network Chicago Cubs reporter Elise Menaker at Wrigley Field alongside Anthony Rizzo and Cindy Crawford on Rizzo's retirement day. Photo Credit: Marquee Sports Network Photo Credit: Marquee Sports Network
By Matt Clapp on

The Chicago Cubs honored Anthony Rizzo with a retirement ceremony at Wrigley Field ahead of the Cubs’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday after he announced the end of his 14-year MLB career earlier in the week. The eventful day featured Rizzo throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, getting hit by a home run ball in the bleachers, participating in cup snakes while drinking beer in the bleachers, and singing the seventh-inning stretch alongside celebrities Eddie Vedder and Cindy Crawford.

After Rizzo, Vedder, and Crawford led the seventh-inning stretch, they were interviewed on the Marquee Sports Network Cubs broadcast by Elise Menaker.

Vedder, the lead singer of Pearl Jam and a huge Cubs fan, told Menaker that he was “terrified” while singing the seventh-inning stretch.

Menaker asked, “You were terrified? Why?”

Vedder: “Because I didn’t want them to f*** up.”

And that led to laughter from Rizzo, Crawford, and Menaker.

That’s not exactly a surprising outcome when interviewing a rock star on live television while they’re drinking beer in the rowdy Wrigley Field bleachers.

You can see more videos of Rizzo’s big day below, with Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Jim Deshaies providing commentary for Marquee:

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp