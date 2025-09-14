Photo Credit: Marquee Sports Network

The Chicago Cubs honored Anthony Rizzo with a retirement ceremony at Wrigley Field ahead of the Cubs’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday after he announced the end of his 14-year MLB career earlier in the week. The eventful day featured Rizzo throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, getting hit by a home run ball in the bleachers, participating in cup snakes while drinking beer in the bleachers, and singing the seventh-inning stretch alongside celebrities Eddie Vedder and Cindy Crawford.

After Rizzo, Vedder, and Crawford led the seventh-inning stretch, they were interviewed on the Marquee Sports Network Cubs broadcast by Elise Menaker.

Vedder, the lead singer of Pearl Jam and a huge Cubs fan, told Menaker that he was “terrified” while singing the seventh-inning stretch.

Menaker asked, “You were terrified? Why?”

Vedder: “Because I didn’t want them to f*** up.”

And that led to laughter from Rizzo, Crawford, and Menaker.

Anthony Rizzo, Cindy Crawford, and Eddie Vedder are in the Wrigley Field bleachers… and Vedder drops an F-bomb on the Marquee Sports Network Cubs broadcast. ⚾️🍺🤬📺🎙️ #MLB https://t.co/Z3vfJKNJw4 pic.twitter.com/ZUGJMMUCzm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 13, 2025

That’s not exactly a surprising outcome when interviewing a rock star on live television while they’re drinking beer in the rowdy Wrigley Field bleachers.

You can see more videos of Rizzo’s big day below, with Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Jim Deshaies providing commentary for Marquee:

The Cubs honored Anthony Rizzo with a tribute on the videoboard during his retirement day at Wrigley Field, as shown on the Marquee broadcast. ⚾️💙❤️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/ksDT0oJkE7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 13, 2025

And Anthony Rizzo is now drinking beer in the bleachers. ⚾️🍺 #MLB pic.twitter.com/b3HV4k1M1F — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 13, 2025

Moisés Ballesteros’ first career home run literally hit Anthony Rizzo in the bleachers! #MLB pic.twitter.com/X6N2DCK7mI https://t.co/QF8rqKuOv3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 13, 2025

Replay of Moisés Ballesteros’ first career homer right to Anthony Rizzo in the bleachers. “HE HAD IT! HE LITERALLY HIT IT RIGHT TO HIM!… ‘That’s why I’m retired’ is what he just said.” – Boog Sciambi ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/qSGxW0EHp9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 13, 2025