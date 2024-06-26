Mar 17, 2024; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Retired San Francisco Giants player Dusty Baker watches on from the home team dugout during a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Dusty Baker is 75, an age where he should be enjoying a well-earned retirement. But he’s taking on yet another baseball role.

The former MLB star and longtime manager is returning for another stint in the broadcast booth. The New York Post reports Baker will join TBS’ MLB coverage, with an emphasis on postseason work, although he will also make regular season appearances.

Baker previously worked for TBS in 2015. He also filled a postseason analyst role for ESPN in 2006 and 2007.

After winning his first World Series as a manager with the Houston Astros in 2022, Baker retired from managing a year later, but the call of the baseball diamond lured him back. In January, he joined the San Francisco Giants as a special assistant to the front office.

Now, he’s returning to the booth. He’ll join a TBS crew that features former MLB stars Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins and Curtis Granderson as analysts, with a rotating cast of hosts.

TBS will broadcast ALDS and ALCS games in 2024 as well as Tuesday night regular season games..

Baker, who played 19 MLB seasons, went on to manage another 26 years, winning 2,183 games. That’s good for seventh on the all-time list. He’s expected to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame within the next few years.

[The New York Post]