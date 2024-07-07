CREDIT: NBC Sports Bay Area

You never know what conversation topics will be covered on a San Francisco Giants broadcast on any given day.

Legendary broadcasters Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper have decades of experience both as players and broadcasters, and this has lent itself to plenty of stories over the years.

Saturday was no different. Kuiper shared yet another great story from his playing days as broadcast partner Javier López teed him up by asking about a particular event that took place on July 6, 45 years prior.

Duane Kuiper shares the details of milking a cow immediately before playing a game 45 years (plus one day) ago. pic.twitter.com/HGNmB3Zzvu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 7, 2024

“Farmers Night, July 6, 1979. A big milking contest between the Blue Jays and the Indians. Harvey Haddix and yours truly were on the Indians’ team. I don’t remember who was on Toronto’s team,” Kuiper recalled.

The broadcaster, then an infielder for Cleveland, was a natural pick for the milking contest as he grew up on a farm outside of Racine, Wisconsin.

However, the contest had a negative impact on the game preparation, as Kuiper continued. “I got finished milking the cow and the PA announcer introduced the team and I couldn’t throw a ball because my forearms were so tight. About six minutes later we started the game,”

Ultimately, Kuiper determined the event was worth it after meeting Miss Dairyland Ohio.

[Awful Announcing on X]