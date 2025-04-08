Photo credit: C-SPAN

Have you heard about these MLB players named Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani? Donald Trump thinks they’re pretty good.

Amid a plummeting stock market and fears of an economic crisis in the wake of Trump’s tariffs, the President of the United States turned to sports as a distraction Monday afternoon. As he welcomed the Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House to celebrate their 2024 World Series title, Trump flexed his sports knowledge by exuding praise for Betts and Ohtani.

“Mookie Betts, oh is he good,” Trump said during the ceremony. “That guy can play, can’t he? I mean, unbelievable…I don’t want to say I watched him on Boston, but I did. I didn’t think that was a particularly good trade when they made it, and I happened to be right.”

“Mookie. That guy can play, can’t he? I mean, unbelievable. I don’t want to say I watched him on Boston, but I did. I didn’t think that was a particularly good trade when they made it, and I happened to be right.” – Donald Trump knew pic.twitter.com/0XCmuBzMCg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2025



Trump had the foresight to know trading a 26-year-old Betts to the Dodgers just one season removed from winning the MVP and leading Boston to a World Series championship wasn’t a particularly good trade for the Red Sox. Surely every Red Sox fan, analyst, media member, sports radio host and caller wanted Boston to trade Betts. If only they consulted Trump first. But wait, he didn’t stop there. Trump had more baseball analysis to share.

“Shohei Ohtani,” Trump called out before shaking the three-time MVP’s hand. “Looks like a movie star. He’s got a good future, I’m telling you.”

Donald Trump says Shohei Ohtani “has got a good future” pic.twitter.com/yezaQOB7qB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2025



Ohtani has three MVPs, the first 50-50 season in MLB history, a $700 million contract, World Series ring and he’s getting back to pitching this year. Trump really went out on a limb there by predicting he has a “good future.” Although Tesla’s stock seemed similarly invincible before Trump took office.

Mock him for being captain obvious all you want, but sports media has still managed to have some pretty bad takes about Ohtani in the past. Remember Mike Francesa claiming the New York Yankees were “lucky” to miss out on Ohtani? Or Stephen A. Smith saying Ohtani can’t be the face of baseball because he uses a translator?

Just wait until the Philadelphia Eagles visit the White House, Trump will inevitably become the millionth person to rib the New York Giants for letting Saquon Barkley go.