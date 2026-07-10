Credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia; Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper announced on Thursday that he’ll be part of the 2026 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby in his home ballpark at Citizens Bank Field. The Home Run Derby features a field of eight batters, and with Harper’s announcement, six of the participants are now known.

And that number might be up to seven after Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly slipped up during a postgame media session on Thursday night.

After the Phillies’ 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, a reporter asked Mattingly, “Are you excited to see Bryce swing it in the Derby?”

“Yeah, I am, actually,” Mattingly responded. “I’m glad he’s doing it, especially in Philly. Him and Kyle both, right?”

“Kyle” refers to Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. The reporters informed Mattingly that Schwarber had not yet made an announcement.

“Not sure on Kyle yet? Okay,” Mattingly said. “I thought Kyle was going to do it. Maybe he’s waiting to make sure everything’s good.”

Schwarber would certainly be an entertaining participant for Phillies fans and MLB fans alike. He has 32 home runs this season, three more than anybody else in the majors. Last year, his 56 homers led the National League and finished only behind Cal Raleigh’s 60 blasts in the majors. And Raleigh won the 2025 Home Run Derby.

“Oh boy. Did he get a third? Towards the corner. It is… GONE! THREE-HOME-RUN GAME FROM BABE SCHWARBER!” Joe Davis with the call for Fox as Kyle Schwarber hits his 28th homer of the season and third homer of the game. ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/ZQOONC90GT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 21, 2026

In 2018, Schwarber finished as the runner-up in the Home Run Derby, fittingly to Harper. That’s one of two Home Run Derby appearances for Schwarber, with the other occasion happening in 2022.

And in 2025, Schwarber was the hero in a dramatic swing-off to conclude the MLB All-Star Game.

Netflix is in its first season of a three-year media rights deal with MLB, and the streamer will show the 2026 Home Run Derby. And for the first time since 2014, the Derby competitors will participate without a clock.

The 2026 Home Run Derby field also features Ben Rice of the New York Yankees, Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays, Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox, Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals, and Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals.