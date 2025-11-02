The Los Angeles Dodgers win Game 7 to cement the 2025 World Series title in Toronto. Photo Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images Photo Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers are back-to-back World Series Champions after taking down the Toronto Blue Jays in a wild Game 7 on Saturday night at Rogers Centre. Los Angeles didn’t have a lead until their go-ahead swing in extra innings.

Here, we’ll share television and radio calls of the major moments in the Dodgers’ incredible Game 7 victory.

We’ll start in the top of the ninth inning, when the Blue Jays had a 4-3 lead and were two outs away from winning the World Series. Los Angeles No. 9 hitter Miguel Rojas thwarted those plans by hitting his first home run of the postseason to tie the game.

Joe Davis (the TV voice of the Dodgers) had the national television call for Fox: “DRILLED TO LEFT FIELD AND DEEP, AND GOOONE! NO WAY! MIGUEL ROJAS! DAVE ROBERTS PLAYED HIS GUT! THE GUY HADN’T HAD A HIT IN A MONTH! AND IN THE NINTH INNING OF GAME SEVEN, HE’S HIT A TYING HOME RUN!”

Dan Shulman (the TV voice of the Blue Jays) had the Sportsnet TV call in Canada.

Jon “Boog Sciambi” had the ESPN Radio calL: “THE UNLIKELIEST OF HEROES!”

Pepe Yñiguez had the Spanish radio call for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers survived to extra innings after Toronto’s Ernie Clement hit a deep flyball with the bases loaded that featured center fielder Andy Pages making a catch despite colliding with teammate Kiké Hernández to end the ninth.

Here are the Fox, Sportsnet, ESPN Radio, and Dodgers Spanish radio calls of the Pages catch.

Will Smith and the Dodgers took a 5-4 lead with what would serve as the game-winning blast in the top of the 11th inning.

Below are the Fox, Sportsnet, ESPN Radio, and Dodgers Spanish radio calls of the Smith go-ahead homer.

In the bottom of the 11th, the Blue Jays had first and third with one out, but Yoshinobu Yamamoto — the Game 6 starting pitcher — finished off a legendary World Series run by getting Alejandro Kirk to hit a double-play ball to shortstop Mookie Betts.

Davis on the Fox call: “TO BEAT THE CHAMP, YOU GOTTA KNOCK ‘EM OUT! THE DODGERS STAND TALL AND WIN BACK-TO-BACK TITLES!”

Stephen Nelson had the Dodgers radio call for AM 570: “FROM BACKS AGAINST THE WALL, TO BACK-TO-BACK! THE DODGERS CEMENT THEIR DYNASTY!”

Sciambi on ESPN Radio: ‘THE DODGERS, REPEAT CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN BASEBALL IN 25 YEARS!”

And the Dodgers Spanish radio call of the title-clinching play:

