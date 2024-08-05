Screen grab: Spectrum SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t play in Oakland often.

And they won’t again for a really long time — if ever again.

With the Athletics set to move to Sacramento after this season with an ultimate destination of Las Vegas set for 2028, this weekend’s series marked the final time that the Dodgers will play in Oakland for the foreseeable future. And Spectrum SportsNet LA play-by-play man Stephen Nelson took the opportunity to not only lament the Athletics’ impending move, but also take aim at the team’s ownership for its handling of the situation.

“It’s hard to believe this is happening. But you understand that this does happen, right? Relocations are a part of the business of sports,” Nelson said before noting the Dodgers’ own history with relocations. “But the way this one has happened is shameful — it should be anyway. [But] because the people running it are apparently shameless, they are experiencing no embarrassment in any facet. You slash payroll 50 percent, boost season ticket prices 30 percent and you wonder why people aren’t showing up — no, they don’t wonder — it was seemingly intentional. Insidious, in fact.”

Nelson proceeded to slam A’s owner John Fisher for previous comments he had made regarding the move, as well as the franchise’s many errors along the way.

“You tell fans, ‘Oh you think you’re having a bad week, I’ve had it worse.’ Really? What about the hundreds of families, the thousands of people that will be impacted by the work that will be lost from this move?” Nelson said. “Using the wrong logo for promotional videos. Every step of the way, this thing has been fumbled. And how this has happened is hard to comprehend.”

Nelson went on to note former All-Star pitcher and Oakland native Dontrelle Willis’ personal connection to the franchise, with the 2003 National League Rookie of the Year telling the Dodgers play-by-play man, “If it wasn’t for the A’s saving my life, I honestly don’t know where my life would be.”

“It’s tough to watch from afar,” Nelson added. “And you hurt for the community here in Oakland.”

Nelson isn’t the first broadcaster to publicly call out A’s ownership and he surely won’t be the last. And as the franchise’s final days in Oakland approach, it will be interesting to see the farewells — both friendly and otherwise — that continue to come in.

[Last Dive Bar on X]