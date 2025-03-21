Apr 14, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; A detail shot of practice baseballs resting on the field prior to the game against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Craig Calcaterra’s Cup of Coffee newsletter flagged a curious change on Major League Baseball’s website this week — its Diversity Pipeline Program has seemingly disappeared.

Established in 2016 under Commissioner Rob Manfred, the initiative was designed to identify and develop front-office candidates from underrepresented backgrounds. But with no official announcement or clarification from the league, its removal has raised eyebrows at a time when President Donald Trump’s administration has been under scrutiny for its stance on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

And the irony isn’t lost on us that this comes just a few days after ESPN’s Jeff Passan put public pressure on Trump’s Department of Defense for scrubbing an article about Jackie Robinson’s time in the Army. A spokesperson from the DOD, who has since been reassigned, explained that the removal was part of broader anti-DEI efforts, reflecting the current political climate and ongoing pushback against initiatives aimed at increasing representation.

While the article was ultimately restored after immense public backlash, that doesn’t change the fact that MLB itself is now seemingly scrubbing its Diversity Pipeline Program.

The program had been widely praised for improving representation in baseball operations, but it also drew criticism from conservative groups. In 2023, America First Legal, a right-wing organization founded by former Trump administration officials, filed an EEOC complaint against MLB, alleging the program engaged in discriminatory practices.

The league’s decision to remove the Diversity Pipeline Program remains unexplained, and its timing alongside recent political tensions around diversity efforts is suspicious, to say the least.

For those curious, the program’s old webpage can still be viewed here, while its replacement now looks like this. Whether the initiative itself has been shut down or MLB is just making quiet adjustments, the lack of transparency raises more questions than it answers. Calcaterra also notes that MLB removed the word “diverse” from its “diversity and inclusion” webpage.

For a league that has spent years trying to shed its reputation as an old-boys club, quietly axing a program meant to open doors for marginalized candidates sends a message — just maybe not the one MLB intended.