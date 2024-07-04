Dick Vitale The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, and ESPN Hall of Fame Sportscaster Dick Vitale were pleased to announce that the 16th Annual Dick Vitale Gala has raised over $5 million for pediatric cancer research. Held on May 7 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, the Gala hosted supporters and celebrities to further groundbreaking advancements in childhood cancer research. Flsar 050921 Sp Gala 13
College BasketballMLBBy Arthur Weinstein on

Dick Vitale is best known for his colorful basketball analysis, but he offered some scathing commentary on another sport Wednesday that left fans buzzing.

The 85-year-old Vitale, who is recovering from cancer surgery earlier this week, spent Wednesday looking at some baseball lineups and stats, and was baffled.

“Wow I just looked at various lineups in @MLB and I can’t ever recall in all the years as a baseball lover that so many starters playing r hitting .195 & lower,” Vitale posted on X. “Usually guys with those embarrassing stats r shipped out to get back their stroke . Please baseball experts explain y.”

That is an excellent observation, and many longtime MLB fans can sympathize with Vitale’s thoughts. The numbers bear it out. MLB hitters were batting .242 entering Wednesday. According to Baseball Reference, that is on pace to be the lowest figure since 1967 (.237).

When did it become the norm for some teams to field lineups full of hitters hitting below .230? When did it become acceptable for even non-power hitters to strike out 125 times a season?

Baseball insiders and fans have offered a number of explanations for plummeting averages. MLB has wrestled with the problem for several years; one of the reasons behind the rule change banning odd defensive shifts was to promote more hits.

Whether fans were frustrated with.195 hitters clogging lineups, or they love Dickie V — or a combination of both — it was heartening to see so many fans respond to Vitale’s post and share their thoughts.


[Dick Vitale]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein