Credit: Diamondbacks broadcast on Cox

Perhaps Steve Berthiaume has seen The Book of Mormon one too many times.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ play-by-play voice made a relatively innocuous mistake during Monday’s 9-8 win over the Washington Nationals. During the bottom of the third inning, with the D-backs down 6-0, Berthiaume told viewers at home that he came across his “new favorite T-shirt ever.”

A young fan wore an “I can’t, I’m Mormon” T-shirt, so it’s hard to know what Berthiaume was referring to. We can’t assume that he himself is part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but what else would he have meant?

Well, Berthiaume misread the shirt.

“I can’t, I’m a moron,” he said. “There it is.”

It definitely does not say that 😭 pic.twitter.com/9MBpbAl7DK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 30, 2024

Well, the shirt doesn’t say that! And we know that Berthiaume isn’t equating being a Mormon with being a moron. He merely made a mistake in reading the T-shirt off the monitor. Regardless, it made for a pretty hilarious moment.

Anyways, the shirt itself is supposed to be a joke that reflects and refers to the strict guidelines of the Mormon faith. Followers of the church believe in a strict health code that encourages them to take care of their bodies, so they may choose to abstain from certain activities, such as drinking, drugs, sex, swearing and gambling, amongst others.

Berthiaume and his partner Bob Brenly ranked No. 24 in Awful Announcing’s local MLB broadcaster rankings for the 2024 season. Voted upon by 13,000-plus fans, this was their worst-ever ranking, but that was mostly because other teams jumped them. They’ve largely remained static, providing a steady hand in the booth. They’re good announcers, Berthiaume, in particular, who’s been the team’s play-by-play voice for over a decade now.

And based on this moment, you can tell they have their fun, too. Berthiaume might need a proofreader every once in a while, though.

