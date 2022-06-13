On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks and long-time radio announcer Greg Schulte announced that Schulte would further be cutting back his schedule during the rest of the 2022 season.

Schulte said in a statement tweeted out by the team that he had been diagnosed with a medical condition that would require chemotherapy treatments, which would require him to miss some Diamondbacks home games.

Schulte has been with the Diamondbacks as their primary radio play by play broadcaster since the team’s inaugural season back in 1998. Prior to the start of this season, the team announced that Schulte wouldn’t be going on the road and will only call home games.

The most famous call of his career came at the end of the 2001 World Series, when Luis Gonzalez’s single in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 off Mariano Rivera won the title for Arizona.

Hopefully, Schulte will be back to his regular schedule of all home games sooner rather than later.