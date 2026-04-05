Credit: © Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Dexter Fowler is joining NBC Sports’ MLB coverage for the 2026 season.

The All-Star outfielder will debut on Easter Sunday as a pregame analyst for the Cardinals-Tigers game on Sunday Night Baseball, airing at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Per NBC Sports PR, Fowler will contribute throughout the season in a pregame analyst role.

Dexter Fowler serves as pregame analyst this week on Sunday Night Baseball (Cardinals-Tigers) at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN pic.twitter.com/K1ZL2DkjGT — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) April 3, 2026

When Fowler joined Marquee Sports as a studio analyst in 2023, we wrote that it would not be a stretch to see him end up at a national outlet down the road. He has been making a strong case for exactly that ever since. The Marquee role led to a stint as a game analyst on MLB Sunday Leadoff, which in turn led to co-hosting Jamal Crawford’s NBA altcast last year, as well as his work on MLB Network’s Clubhouse Edition programming.

Fowler spent 14 seasons in the majors, bouncing from Colorado to Houston to Chicago to St. Louis to Anaheim, and his two years with the Cubs produced some of the most memorable moments of his career, perhaps none more so than the leadoff home run that opened Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. He retired with .259/.358/.417 career slash lines and a reputation as one of the more thoughtful voices in any clubhouse he occupied, which has continued to carry over into his second act.

Sunday’s game will also feature Andy Dirks and Brad Thompson alongside Jason Benetti in the booth, with Fowler handling pregame duties alongside Ahmed Fareed.