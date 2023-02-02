Marquee Sports announced Wednesday that former Cub Dexter Fowler will be joining the network as a studio analyst.

Fowler announced his playing retirement on Tuesday, hanging up the cleats after a 14-year career that saw stops in Colorado, Houston, St. Louis, Anaheim, and, yes, Chicago.

Thank you to the fans. Stay tuned for what’s next. pic.twitter.com/qZd84zge6Z — dexfowler.eth (@DexterFowler) January 31, 2023

His two-year stint at Wrigley Field coincided with the franchise’s turnaround year in 2015 and then the team’s legendary 2016 World Series run. And, honestly, “coincided” strongly undersells Fowler’s contributions. His play on the field earned him an All-Star nod in 2016, and he homered once in the NLCS and twice in the World Series, most memorably to lead off Game 7.

You go, we go! Thank you for making history with the Cubs and congratulations on your 14-year career in the big leagues. Enjoy retirement, @DexterFowler! pic.twitter.com/lEsqbk4wAo — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 31, 2023

As a Cubs fan, there aren’t really many former players Marquee could add that would make me consider actively seeking out pregame and postgame coverage or other studio programming. (Plus as a Cubs fan with YouTube TV, it’s a bit of an academic exercise, but stick with me.)

Dexter Fowler, though? Absolutely. Obviously I’m just one fan, but Fowler’s two-year stint was enough to land him on my all-time favorite list. (And going positionally, there’s no contest as to who my favorite centerfielder ever is.) He played just a fun, smart brand of baseball; working impossibly deep counts, making highlight plays, the occasional leadoff pop.

“Hi, I’m Dexter Fowler. You might remember me from such highlights as leading off Game 7 of the 2016 World Series with a home run.” *studio audience applauds thunderously, refuses to stop* — Randall J. Sanders (@RandallJSanders) February 1, 2023

Fowler’s recent exposure to the sport is always a strong attribute for an analyst to possess. Combined with a sterling reputation in the clubhouse and plenty of off-field perspective, Fowler should be a joy to watch break down the team as they try and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

From Marquee’s release:

Marquee Sports Network today announced the addition of 2016 World Series champion Dexter Fowler as a studio analyst, primarily contributing to pregame and postgame coverage. Fowler will make his debut Marquee appearance tonight on Cubs 360 presented by Miller Lite at 6 p.m. CT. Fowler announced his retirement yesterday following a 14-season major league career with the Rockies, Astros, Cubs, Cardinals and Angels. The outfielder played two seasons with the Cubs from 2015-16, serving as the team’s primary leadoff hitter and contributing to some of the biggest moments in franchise history, including his historic leadoff home run in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series. “We’re pleased to welcome Dexter Fowler to the Marquee Sports Network team,” said Marquee Sports Network General Manager, Mike McCarthy. “We congratulate Dexter on an incredible playing career, highlighted by his integral role on the memorable 2015 and 2016 Cubs teams, and we look forward to being a part of the next chapter of his career.”

If Fowler excels like I’m predicting he will and has any interest in growing his media career, it’s not a stretch to think he could end up with roles at more national outlets as well. For now, though, this is great news for Cubs fans, and it’s the rare offseason acquisition pretty much everyone agrees is a positive.

