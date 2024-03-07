Nov 1, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Fox Sports analyst Derek Jeter prior to the Texas Rangers game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during game five of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter is continuing his attempted shift into becoming a media mogul and will produce two new shows for History Channel.

The news was announced Wednesday during the A+E Networks upfront.

Per Deadline, Jeter and CAP 2 Productions, his production company, are producing History’s Greatest Warriors and The Icons that Built America for the network.

The Jeter-produced series History’s Greatest Warriors introduces viewers to a legendary fighter – from Samurai, Spartans, Delta Force, Navy SEALS, Vikings, highlighting the selection, training, weaponry, and combat expertise they used. Jeter is also behind The Icons that Built America.” From CAP 2 Productions and Blackfin, a division of Lionsgate’s Alternative Television group, the series centers on “the innovators, trailblazers, and risk-takers who pushed boundaries and redefined what it means to be a performer,” per the official logline. Subjects in the seven-episode series include daredevil Evel Knievel, martial artist and actor Bruce Lee, comedian Richard Pryor, radio host Howard Stern and hip-hop group N.W.A.

The Icons that Built America appears to be the latest edition of History Channel’s long-running That Built franchise, which has featured series like The Men Who Built America, The Food That Built America, and The Toys That Built America.

Jeter has still been getting his feet wet in the media landscape, years after founding (and later selling) The Players’ Tribune. After partnering with ESPN on a seven-part docuseries called The Captain, Jeter joined Fox Sports after stepping down as Miami Marlins CEO in 2022.

Jeter’s MLB on Fox schedule during the 2023 season was pretty light. And reviews about his work in the media sphere were mixed. We’ll see if the response to Jeter is more positive in a non-sports arena.

[Deadline]