Credit: Fox

Aaron Judge might tell himself the World Baseball Classic is bigger than the World Series, but from one New York Yankees captain to another, Derek Jeter knows it’s not true.

Prior to Team USA losing to Venezuela in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Judge claimed the event was “bigger and better than the World Series,” a sentiment Yankee fans who maintain championship or bust aspirations were bothered by.

During Tuesday night’s WBC final pregame show on Fox, Alex Rodriguez noted players have been calling the event bigger than the World Series. And when Kevin Burkhardt asked Derek Jeter to weigh in, the five-time World Series champion scoffed at the notion.

Derek Jeter isn’t here for the talk that the WBC is bigger than the World Series.https://t.co/Eozl5Hz2ZJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 17, 2026



“I think the people that said it’s bigger than a World Series never played in a World Series,” Jeter said while clearly knowing the headlines Judge recently made.

Judge has played in a World Series, he hasn’t won one. Jeter won five, and played in two World Baseball Classics, although the event is undoubtedly much bigger now than it was when he represented the United States in 2006 and 2009.

2026 was the first time Judge traded his Pinstripes for the Stars and Stripes, as he captained Team USA to a loss in the WBC final. And maybe the WBC has closed the gap with the World Series in terms of popularity and attention. But even if the event is bigger than the World Series, the actual championship won’t be.

“People are always trying to compare what’s bigger,” Jeter continued. “It’s completely different. When you retire, people ask how many championships did you win for a reason. Playing in a World Series, going through a 162-game schedule, plus the postseason, is difficult to do. It doesn’t take anything away from the WBC. It is an absolute honor, I’ve done it a couple times. It’s an honor to wear the USA across your chest. How this tournament has grown over the last 20 years has been impressive. And this really unites fans.”

Judge is already heading to Cooperstown when he decides to stop playing, his number will be retired, and he’ll have a plaque in Monument Park. But if he ever wins the WBC, it will be a footnote on his legacy. If he wins a World Series with the Yankees, that sits at the top of his bio. As much as his legacy might already be cemented as an all-time great, Judge will be remembered very differently as a Yankee with a ring than without one. Jeter can try telling that to Judge. But it will probably take winning a World Series for him to realize how important it is.