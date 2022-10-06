After 20 years in the NESN booth, Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley gave an emotional goodbye as he called his final Boston Red Sox game Wednesday night.

The 68-year-old announced his plans to retire in August, his second retirement from baseball after the Hall-of-Fame pitcher concluded his playing days in 1998. For the last two decades, Eckersley has continued to be a relevant baseball personality as a broadcaster, both locally and nationally, and Wednesday night, he signed off for the last time.

One last time from the booth, Dennis Eckersley. pic.twitter.com/h6SDw2Rkib — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 5, 2022

“Thank you, Boston. Thank you, New England, for having me,” Eckersley said through tears. “Forever in my heart, and I’ll be back. But this is a special, special day and I will never, ever forget it. Thank you, Red Sox. Thank you very much, and NESN and all the gang. Have a good one. I will.”

During the game, the Red Sox played a tribute video for Eckersley inside Fenway Park featuring highlights from his playing and broadcasting careers in Boston. Eckersley wiped away tears as he received a standing ovation from the fans, players and coaches. Following the game, Boston media lined up outside the broadcast booth to wish Eckersley well in his retirement.

All the media folks lined up to wish Dennis Eckersley a happy retirement as he left the press box. pic.twitter.com/ZOukKP39P4 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 5, 2022

Eckersley, who had a 24-year playing career that included AL Cy Young and MVP honors in 1992, has said he’s retiring from his near half-century in baseball to spend more time with his family on the West Coast. Considering his popularity and propensity for analyzing the game with lively passion and candor, it would bode well for the Oakland Athletics or one of MLB’s various national broadcast partners to gauge his interest in a part-time gig.

