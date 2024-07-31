Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There doesn’t appear to be any love lost between David Samson and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

While the latter hasn’t responded to any of the former Miami Marlins president’s attacks, there have been quite a few instances since the Bahamian came over in a trade that sent Zac Gallen to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Last season, Samson claimed that he happened to know that the team’s issues with Chisholm were significant. And he’s not alone in that criticism, as there have been several reports of how Chisholm rubbed some teammates in the clubhouse the wrong way. But again, that was prior to this season.

10 runs on a season high 19 hits. 3 for 4, 3 RBI, 1 run, 1 double. 💅 pic.twitter.com/vbED5y2HMH — jeremy chandler taché (@jeremytache) June 28, 2023

Samson also took aim at Chisholm when the now-former Marlins second baseman/center fielder criticized Miguel Rosas (now with the Los Angeles Dodgers). Chisholm’s argument essentially boiled down to the fact that he couldn’t be a team leader himself when there were guys (Rojas) that had been in the clubhouse for nine or 10 years, even though “they suck.”

The ex-Marlins president wasn’t thrilled then. And he’s not thrilled now. Samson again took aim at Chisholm, who’s currently in his honeymoon phase with his new team — the New York Yankees. The 26-year-old Chisholm was traded to the Bronx in exchange for three prospects, and he’s quickly made himself a fan favorite with his new team. Chisholm made history in yesterday’s 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rickie Ricardo with an incredible call on WFAN of this clutch Jazz Chisholm home run for the Yankees. “Oh baby another one! Adios amigo! Smooth Jazz does it again, his fourth home run of the series! Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a Bronx Bomber from the Bahamas!” pic.twitter.com/xowHExTWvY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 31, 2024

He became the first Yankee to hit four homers in his first three games with the team. He now has two straight two home run games.

But Samson doesn’t see that lasting. In fact, he thinks it won’t be long before Chisholm isn’t the apple of Yankees fans’ eyes.

“He’s average, Dan,” Samson told Dan Le Batard on Wednesday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. “I know you’re excited about him because he was on the front of the show. That was all (Derek) Jeter doing that. All the talk of Jeter of being his idol, it was all ridiculousness. Jazz needed to be traded off this team, and the fact that he was given to the Yankees, whatever happens with the Yankees is fine. He’s not the star; he’s not the center of attention.

“He’s gotten off to a good start, and that’s going to maybe give him the false sense that he’s the center of some amount of attention. But wait ’til he goes 1-for-13 in New York. In Miami, it gets ignored with one camera. In New York, you’re on the back page of The Post. So be careful what you wish for.”

Le Batard argued with Samson, who labeled Chisholm as an “average” baseball player.

“You’re just wrong. You described hundreds of thousands of players who didn’t live up to what their potential could be, what they were scouted to be; they have the body to be better,” replied Samson. “What you’re saying, it’s full of emotion. I get it; you’re an emotional person…I can’t believe the hill you’re gonna die on is the Jazz Chisholm hill. It’s staggering, the fact that you really don’t have discretion when it comes to your hills anymore.”

[The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz]