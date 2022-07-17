It’s been an eventful Saturday for Chicago Cubs manager David Ross.

The Cubs are playing a doubleheader against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, and Ross was ejected — for the second consecutive game — in Game 1 of the twin bill, which the Mets won 2-1 in 11 innings.

David Ross has been ejected for the second straight game pic.twitter.com/xwgFdBfQ8J — 573 Baseball (@573Baseball) July 16, 2022

Fast-forward to Game 2 on Saturday night, and Ross again found himself disagreeing with the home plate umpire.

The former ESPN analyst was doing an in-game interview with Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Jim Deshaies on Marquee Sports Network in the bottom of the third inning, when Chicago’s Ian Happ struck out looking vs Max Scherzer.

Happ was ejected after voicing his displeasure about the strike call to home plate umpire John Tumpane.

Ross then tossed aside the headset mid-interview to run out and argue with the umpire.

Sciambi: “Ian Happ’s been ejected, and David Ross has ejected the headset.”

Cubs manager David Ross had to take off his headset and leave his in-game interview after Ian Happ got ejected pic.twitter.com/22SHEA1nMO — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 17, 2022

Absolutely a crime that David Ross didn’t keep the headset on when he is yelling at the ump — Shortstops Insider Jeff Everson (@EVR551) July 17, 2022

Another beautiful example of what can happen with in-game interviews on live television.

Ross had his say and was actually allowed to stay in the game this time.

[Photo Credit: Marquee Sports Network]