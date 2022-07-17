Local NetworksMLBBy Matt Clapp on

It’s been an eventful Saturday for Chicago Cubs manager David Ross.

The Cubs are playing a doubleheader against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, and Ross was ejected — for the second consecutive game — in Game 1 of the twin bill, which the Mets won 2-1 in 11 innings.

Fast-forward to Game 2 on Saturday night, and Ross again found himself disagreeing with the home plate umpire.

The former ESPN analyst was doing an in-game interview with Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Jim Deshaies on Marquee Sports Network in the bottom of the third inning, when Chicago’s Ian Happ struck out looking vs Max Scherzer.

Happ was ejected after voicing his displeasure about the strike call to home plate umpire John Tumpane.

Ross then tossed aside the headset mid-interview to run out and argue with the umpire.

Sciambi: “Ian Happ’s been ejected, and David Ross has ejected the headset.”

Another beautiful example of what can happen with in-game interviews on live television.

Ross had his say and was actually allowed to stay in the game this time.

[Photo Credit: Marquee Sports Network]

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor at The Comeback. He attended Colorado State University, wishes he was Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris, and idolizes Larry David. And loves pizza and dogs because obviously.

He can be followed on Twitter at @Matt2Clapp (also @TheBlogfines for Cubs/MLB tweets and @DaBearNecess for Bears/NFL tweets), and can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp