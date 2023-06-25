Former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz surprised the newest MLB on FOX analyst with a gift on Saturday afternoon. The trouble for Derek Jeter is that the New York Yankees legend fell victim to an epic prank in receiving the gift.

Jeter and his new pals at FOX were shown gallivanting around London as he and the crew were there to broadcast the 2023 MLB London Series. He also joked about sitting beside Ortiz at the desk, saying, “It doesn’t get any worse than this.”

In hindsight, knowing what we know now, perhaps Jeter should have been a little more kindhearted.

After the Cubs defeated the Cardinals, the Hall of Famers re-appeared at the desk. FOX surprised the Yankee great with a special message from fellow greats Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada. Pettitte and Posada, two famed ‘Core Four’ members with Jeter and lockdown closer Mariano Rivera, wished Jeter a Happy Birthday. He will turn 49 on June 26. But then, Big Papi revealed he had a present of his own.

“I got a gift for you,” Ortiz said to Jeter. He told him the gift came courtesy of “all of us” at FOX.

A great setup led to great results. Jeter unboxed the present and pulled out a jersey! But there was one issue: The jersey wasn’t his iconic Yankee pinstripe jersey or their signature grey road uniform. No, instead, Big Papi pranked him with a Derek Jeter Red Sox home jersey.

David Ortiz just pranked Derek Jeter on his first day at FOX… …by gifting him a Red Sox Jeter jersey ??? pic.twitter.com/TMB8zDX5Y4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 24, 2023

Laughter immediately ensued at the desk. Afterward, Jeter chucked the jersey away, hamming it up, and providing a funny moment.

When it comes to sports pre-and post-game shows, levity is always encouraged. It’s why Inside the NBA is such a hit with everybody. Jeter’s first day on the job was rife with both smooth delivery and fun at the desk. If FOX continues this trend, it could become one of the better pre-and postgames.

For now, Derek will have to be on his toes next time a prank could be on its way.

[Awful Announcing]