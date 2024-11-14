Dave Sims (C) with his sons in June 2024. (Supplied by Dave Sims.)

The New York Yankees are zeroing in on their replacement for legendary play-by-play voice John Sterling.

Current Seattle Mariners television announcer Dave Sims is reportedly nearing a deal with WFAN to replace Sterling, who announced he would retire after the 2024 season. The news was first reported by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. Andrew Marchand of The Athletic later reported that there is a verbal agreement for a two-year deal, and Sims is expected to sign.

Sims has ties to WFAN, having worked for the station as a midday sports talk host from 1989-93.

Perhaps the most notable part of this story is that a mysterious WFAN caller predicted this would happen in June. “Dr. Joe,” as he was referred to, called into WFAN’s Boomer and Gio morning show with Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti to spill the beans.

WFAN caller “Dr. Joe” claims Suzyn Waldman floated Dave Sims to replace John Sterling pic.twitter.com/i1Tg6zeOgc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 7, 2024

Sims has had a long career in sports media, covering various sports, including college football and basketball for ESPN and Fox and the NFL for Westwood One. Since 2007, Sims has been the permanent television play-by-play voice for the Mariners alongside Mike Blowers.

According to Glasspiegel, if Sims and WFAN do, in fact, finalize a deal, the Yankees would approve of his succession. Suzyn Waldman has served as the WFAN radio analyst for Yankees broadcasts since 2005 and will return to the new booth, per The Athletic.

