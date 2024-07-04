Dave Sims (C) with his sons in June 2024. (Supplied by Dave Sims.)

Dave Sims has spent decades in broadcasting but is best known as the television play-by-play voice of the Seattle Mariners. He has been behind the microphone for some famous sports moments, including two perfect games in the same season.

Sims, in his 18th season with Seattle, is among the few Black announcers in Major League Baseball history. We recently caught up with him to discuss the American West-leading Mariners, his career, and his new Hew Now! podcast with his sons Jarett and Jordan, which drops on Monday.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: How would you describe the Mariners’ season so far?

Dave Sims: “Pitching rich, hitting not so much. It’s been a fun ride. It’s been an interesting ride. There’s been frustration when they don’t hit and strike out a ton. But they put in the work. I still believe things are going to turn around. I’ve always been a glass-half-full guy.

“Right now, there’s hardly anybody hitting. Usually, two or three guys can carry you until everybody else catches up. Well, nobody has broken from the pack yet. Hopefully, they will soon because it’d be an absolute shame to waste this pitching, which has been elite-level from Day One.”

Why is Julio Rodriguez struggling?

“I really don’t know. I don’t know if he made some changes, and they’re just not working out. He doesn’t have a long track record, but he’s proven to be a good second-half performer. That’s what everybody here is hoping for. That he has a breakout like the one he had last August, which was off the charts. It was so good. Any reasonable facsimile to that would be appreciated.”

How passionate is Seattle about baseball?

“Oh, it’s real and it’s hungry. Hungry is probably not even a strong enough word, especially after the taste of the playoffs a couple of years ago after the (20-year) drought. It’s a good baseball town. Last weekend we had great crowds. It’s a good fan base.

“There has been a lot of frustration. I’m originally from Philly and I know what Philly fans are like. If the Mariners get into the playoffs, it’s going to rival that type of passion for sure.”

How does an East Coast guy end up in Seattle?

“When the job opened, I applied for it and got it. There’s no mystery there. I was told there were a significant number of guys who put into the job. I happened to pass the test.

“I’ve been blessed to be doing exactly what I set out to do. I was a pretty good athlete in high school, a four-year starter in baseball and a three-year starter in football. I lettered in football at a D3 school. Baseball was my best sport. But after a while, you realize there’s a whole bunch of guys who are spectacular. Those are the guys that make it to the big leagues.

“I forget who it was that told me. He says ‘You can still be involved in it. Why don’t you think about writing for the school newspaper?’ So, I did that for the last couple of years in high school. Did it for three years in college. I was the sports director at the radio station and the sports editor for a small paper.

“I enjoyed the heck out of it. Got an internship at The Philadelphia Inquirer. It was life-changing. Got invited back, and I was off and running.”

What was your big broadcasting break?

“My big break was getting to do Temple football in 1990 on the radio network. That led to ESPN. I was at ESPN from 1991 to 07, 08-ish. Along the way, I did WNBC Radio, a simulcast on MSG Network. Then I got a job at WCBS. I was a weekend sports anchor for three years, ESPN football. I did Westwood One NFL for 18 years. It’s been busy. It’s been fun. I have a very supportive wife and family. And when it comes to Major League Baseball, I’m, I think, all-time, the fifth African-American to be a lead broadcaster for a big-league team.”

There are so few African American play-by-play broadcasters. Are you seeing any progress?

“We have (possible future candidates). It’s a matter of if they can get to the pros. I have worked with a guy named Adam Giardino, for a Black play-by-play scholarship for kids in college. There are a few kids on the way. But do they stick with it? Do they get an opportunity at some point? The likelihood of them scoring a gig in their 20s, you may have to wait another 10 years before we see some of these kids, but they’re out there. It’s just not a big number at all.”

What was it like calling two perfect games in 2012?

“April 21, (Chicago White Soxs’) Philip Humber, perfecto against the Mariners. It was a Fox backup game, we were on in Seattle and a few other places around the country. They came to us late in the game as it got down to crunch time. And then Aug. 15, Félix Hernández throws one against Tampa Bay. It’s a great distinction. It’s pretty cool. Not a lot of guys have had an opportunity to do that.”

Is there a moment from your career that stands out?

“I did the New Orleans Saints comeback game after Hurricane Katrina where Steve Gleason blocked the punt. That was one of the loudest moments I’ve ever heard. The Superdome was jammed. Atlanta was punting deep in its own end zone. Steve blocked the punt, they recovered for a touchdown. Deafening does not even begin to describe how loud it was.

“Matter of fact, the Lou Gehrig game a month ago, (Gleason) was at our ballpark with his family, and I told him that. He responded. It was sad and moving at the same time. His spirit is just as strong as ever.”

"IT'S BLOCKED!" 🙌



Steve Gleason's blocked punt was 17 years ago today ⚜️@SteveGleason | @TeamGleason



📺 Next Up: Saints vs Buccaneers on Sunday (Noon CT on FOX) pic.twitter.com/ITIDQwpsCm — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 25, 2023

What made you want to do a podcast?

“My oldest son said, ‘So many people have podcasts, and you have experience in talk radio at WNBC, WFAN, and MSG. Why not?’

“I’ve met people in football, baseball, basketball. I love hockey. There are so many people to talk to. I like to talk about the human condition.

“One of the focal points of doing a podcast: What was your turning point for success? What was the driving force? I know a lot of people have tackled this, but I find it fascinating. So many people have different kinds of stories. We’ve had some cool conversations.”

Speaking of WFAN, a caller floated a wild rumor that you might be a candidate to replace the retiring John Sterling. Have you seen that, and what’s your reaction to that?

“One of the Seattle talk show guys sent it to me. It woke me up. I was like ‘Woah!’ Very flattering.”