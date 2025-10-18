Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts interviews with TNT Sports' Lauren Shehadi on TBS after winning the 2025 NLCS vs the Milwaukee Brewers. Photo Credit: TNT Sports Photo Credit: TNT Sports
The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers are going back to the World Series. Led by Shohei Ohtani in the greatest individual performance in MLB postseason history, the Dodgers took down the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Friday night to complete a four-game sweep in the NLCS.

After the win, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts met with TNT Sports reporter Lauren Shehadi and leaned into the theme that the Dodgers are the MLB villain.

“Before this season started, they said the Dodgers are ruining baseball,” Roberts said during the postgame interview shown on the TBS broadcast. “Let’s get four more wins and really ruin baseball!”

The Dodgers followed up on winning the World Series last season by spending huge money to add players such as Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, and Roki Sasaki (along with re-signing Teoscar Hernández) to the payroll over the offseason.

The Brewers won an MLB-best 97 games this season, but the Dodgers’ star power and true talent shone through dominantly when it mattered in October. Roberts sent a clear message to the haters that the Dodgers won’t apologize for it either.

The Dodgers will face the winner of the ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays (Seattle has a 3-2 series lead) in the Fall Classic.

