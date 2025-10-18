Photo Credit: TNT Sports

The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers are going back to the World Series. Led by Shohei Ohtani in the greatest individual performance in MLB postseason history, the Dodgers took down the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Friday night to complete a four-game sweep in the NLCS.

After the win, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts met with TNT Sports reporter Lauren Shehadi and leaned into the theme that the Dodgers are the MLB villain.

“Before this season started, they said the Dodgers are ruining baseball,” Roberts said during the postgame interview shown on the TBS broadcast. “Let’s get four more wins and really ruin baseball!”

The Dodgers followed up on winning the World Series last season by spending huge money to add players such as Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, and Roki Sasaki (along with re-signing Teoscar Hernández) to the payroll over the offseason.

The #Dodgers 2025 Tax Payroll is estimated to come in at $417M – $75M more than any other MLB team (Mets, $342M). As triple repeaters, they’ll owe a tax bill of around $169M, meaning their total tax for 2025 will come in somewhere around $586M. This includes $36.7M of tax… — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 18, 2025

The Brewers won an MLB-best 97 games this season, but the Dodgers’ star power and true talent shone through dominantly when it mattered in October. Roberts sent a clear message to the haters that the Dodgers won’t apologize for it either.

The Dodgers will face the winner of the ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays (Seattle has a 3-2 series lead) in the Fall Classic.