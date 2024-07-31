Photo Credit: Spectrum SportsNet LA

While MLB managers will often go to the cliches when talking to the media after a tough loss, Dave Roberts went another way after his Los Angeles Dodgers fell 6-5 to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

While talking to reporters about a critical sequence in the game, Roberts acknowledged that he did not know a rule.

The sequence in question was confusing at the time. Following a sacrifice bunt, the Padres had runners on second and third with only one out in the bottom of the tenth inning. Trying to set up a double play, the Dodgers walked Jurickson Profar to load the bases. San Diego sent up Donovan Solano to pinch-hit for Jake Cronenworth, which brought a mound visit from pitching coach Mark Prior to talk about the new hitter with pitcher Alex Vesia. So far, so good.

But as Vesia and Solano were getting set, the game paused again. Roberts was making his way onto the field. After briefly chatting with the umpires, Roberts went back to the dugout. But before the game could resume, Vesia was charged with a ball due to a pitch clock violation due to Roberts’ delay.

Vesia’s first two pitches were strikes but Solano turned on the 1-2 offering and hit a sharp grounder by the diving Kiké Hernández for a game-winning hit.

In talking about the loss following the game, Roberts was asked what happened.

“I wanted to clarify that Mark went out there to talk to Alex after they pinch-hit Solano,” Roberts said. “And I was asking if I could bring in Evan (Phillips) at that moment. And once you already visited then he’s got to face a hitter.”

We’ll credit Roberts for his honesty here. You don’t often hear managers acknowledge that they didn’t know a rule — particularly a rule that’s not exactly obscure. This was anything but a cliche response.

