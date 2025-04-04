Photo Credit: NESN

We’re all familiar with the announcer jinx. Despite the name, it’s not always a bad thing. Dave O’Brien, the Boston Red Sox’s play-by-play voice, showed us that on Thursday.

Alex Bregman, who signed with the Red Sox in the offseason, has struggled at the plate. Entering Thursday’s game, he was hitting only .231 with six singles on the young season. O’Brien made note of Bregman’s early struggles in his first at-bat on Thursday.

“Bregman, .231,” O’Brien said. “Looking for that first Red Sox home run.”

You probably know where this is going.

Bregman went yard on the first pitch he saw from Baltimore starter Charlie Morton.

“Bregman, .231, looking for that first Red Sox home run.” Looking no more… pic.twitter.com/ArN0rFxx8y — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 3, 2025

The announcer jinx was the Red Sox’s ally in the Baltimore series. On Wednesday, Orioles announcer Kevin Brown noted that Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela was “a guy you can’t walk.” As it turned out, he was wrong.

In the first week of the season, we’ve seen the announcer jinx remains as strong as ever. On occasion, though, an announcer jinx—or reverse announcer jinx—can be used for good.

O’Brien’s words and Bregman’s home run reminded us of that.