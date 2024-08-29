Photo credit: SNY

For all the attention Aaron Judge’s power has received, how has Daniel Vogelbach’s 88-home run season for the Mets flown under the radar?

No, Vogelbach hasn’t really hit 88 home runs for the New York Mets this season, as if that actually needed to be clarified, but that’s the story SNY graphics attempted to tell. Mets center fielder Harrison Bader hit a game-tying two-run homer in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday night. And while the call from Gary Cohen was great, the SNY graphics struggled mightily.

This call by Gary Cohen was great. The SNY graphics, not so much. pic.twitter.com/a6OJUJPp5g — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 29, 2024



The first graphic as Bader rounded the bases credit him with hitting a two-run homer and a grand slam, which would be quite the feat. But not as impressive as the next graphic, which credited Vogelbach with his 88th home run of the season. Vogelbach has not played a game for the Mets this season and he has just one homer on the year for the Toronto Blue Jays. That’s far from the historic pace SNY attempted to put him on.

Cohen mentioned the broadcast was having issues with some of their graphics Tuesday night, apparently that bled into Wednesday’s game. The Mets have 169 homers on the season, Bader has 69 career home runs and Vogelbach has 81. So the 88 number was perplexing. As was giving Vogelbach credit, as was labeling a two-run homer a grand slam.

Unfortunately for the Mets, Bader’s home run wasn’t enough, as they fell to the Diamondbacks 8-5. But for a team that’s 69-64 on the season and beginning to watch their playoff hopes fade, imagine where the Mets would be with Vogelbach and his 88 home runs?

[SNY]