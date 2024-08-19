Credit: SNY

Keith Hernandez isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Yes, the former New York Mets first baseman and SNY analyst has joked about his own mortality, but he has no plans of “packing it in” anytime soon. The 70-year-old Hernandez revealed that his contract with SNY runs out after 2025, but he’s shown no signs of slowing down, although he has mentioned a reduced workload, perhaps doing 90-100 games after next season.

Of course, there’s also Ron Darling, but the Mets booth is at its best when two fellow analysts supplant Gary Cohen. Darling has handled the pitching side of things, while Hernandez has honed in on hitting. They pitch in where they can, but they’ve both stuck to their niches since 2006.

But like any organization, you have to prepare for the future. And that’s what the Mets appear to be doing with Daniel Murphy. The former All-Star second baseman called a few Spring Training games and even though his presence next to Cohen has drawn the ire of a WFAN radio host or two — looking at you, Joe Benigno — there’s already sort of this natural chemistry there.

While David Wright has implored SNY to keep a leash on his former teammate (and jokingly so), the Mets have already tried that with Hernandez. It’s not that Keith is allowed to let loose on the broadcasts, but he’s built up enough goodwill that many viewers and listeners will put it off as to “Oh, that’s just Keith being Keith.”

And Keith being Keith is a good reason why the Mets broadcast booth is still at the top of its game in 2024. Earlier this MLB season, it earned the No. 1 slot in Awful Announcing’s 2024 local announcer rankings.

But there’s also no replacing Keith Hernandez. All the Mets (and SNY) can do is hope they get someone who is effective at breaking down hitting while also not taking themselves too seriously, and Murphy certainly fits that bill. “Murph,” as he’s endearingly known by the Flushing Faithful and his former teammates, was added to the booth as a part-time analyst this season and has filled in here and there, including this past Friday.

For New York’s series opener against the Miami Marlins, Murphy joined both Cohen and Hernandez in the booth. He had previously done a regular season game with New York’s play-by-play voice and Darling, but this was the first time Cohen was surrounded by two of the better hitters in franchise history in the broadcast booth.

SNY has used Steve Gelbs as a fill-in play-by-play announcer for Cohen and studio analyst Todd Zeile as a fill-in analyst. The latter did two games during a recent road trip in Seattle, and while the 16-year MLB vet knows what he’s talking about and isn’t a bad analyst himself, there are often moments where he either steps on Cohen’s toes or perhaps provides a little too much commentary.

That’s why grooming Murphy to be an heir apparent is so important. It’s not a knock on Zeile, some guys are just better in the studio than they are in the booth. And Murphy proved his worth and booth — and then some — over the weekend.

While it was just one nine-inning game, Murphy fit in quite nicely. He even has the mannerisms down, as shown by his reaction to Brandon Nimmo breaking out of his slump with a clutch three-run home run to the Coca-Cola Corner to put the Mets up 7-2 in the fourth inning on Friday — a lead they’d never relent.

Following the win, Cohen and Hernandez rightfully gave Murphy his flowers.

“You’re settling right in!” Gary and Keith send Daniel Murphy off after the Mets’ win pic.twitter.com/jl85TVCzL4 — SNY (@SNYtv) August 17, 2024

“Well, this was a lot of fun, Murph,” Cohen told the recently retired infielder. “Second time around, you’re settling right in. We might have to make you a regular.”

The Mets are a perfect 2-0 with Murphy in the booth.

Perhaps that should be the case more often than not, with New York pushing for a Wild Card berth down the stretch.

That is to say, when either Darling or Hernandez can’t be in the booth for a home game, they should give him a call. But with the season winding down, that probably won’t be the case much more. Darling still has national duties with TBS, though.

“This is the first time we worked together, and I want you to know that I thoroughly enjoyed talking, hitting with you, and doing this game,” said Hernandez. “You should do more. Would you be willing? We can drag you out of Florida…”

“I’m not gonna do this forever, you know,” Hernandez quipped. “You can take over.”

Cohen told Hernandez to “slow down,” as he was getting ahead of himself, although it does bring up an interesting conversation.

While Hernandez remains a beloved fixture, SNY is wisely preparing for the future by incorporating Murphy into the fold. Murphy’s undeniable talent and chemistry offer a promising glimpse into the booth’s next chapter, even if it won’t be for a while.

Relacing a broadcasting icon like Hernandez is daunting, as his unique blend of expertise and entertainment has set a high bar for any successor, even for a career .296 hitter like Murphy.