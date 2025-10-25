Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

MLB Network analyst Dan Plesac called his shot Friday when he predicted that Toronto Blue Jays third baseman/outfielder Addison Barger would be the hero of Game 1 of the 2025 World Series before the first pitch was even thrown.

During pregame coverage, Plesac said that Barger, who wasn’t even in the starting lineup for Game 1, would enter the game and “run into” a pitch that would send Blue Jays fans into a tizzy.

“Dan Plesac is a GENIUS.”@Plesac19 must’ve borrowed Greg’s crystal ball before the game with this Addison Barger call 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UnSNJ1xgsC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 25, 2025

“Bad intentions. Addison Barger, not in the starting lineup, but he will come off the bench and be a left-hander off the bench,” said Plesac before the game. “I’m telling you what, he’s going to run into one, and the Rogers Centre is going to come unglued.”

“You picked a guy that’s not in the starting lineup,” said Greg Amsinger.

“Not in the lineup. He’s going to get a pinch hit at-bat in the seventh, eighth, or ninth inning, and he’s going to send this place into a frenzy,” added Plesac.

Barger entered Game 1 in the bottom of the sixth inning and became the first player in World Series history to smack a pinch-hit grand slam, sending Blue Jays fans into a frenzy and extending Toronto’s lead to 9-2 en route to a Game 1 victory.

@Sportsnet is also broadcasting the series using the Blue Jays announcers. This was their call. pic.twitter.com/4jvjl2idRW — Shaun Ganley (@sganley) October 25, 2025

Plesac was off by one inning, but otherwise, he could not have been more correct.

Afterward, he was asked how he knew.

“Because he’s bad intentions,” said Plesac. “My home run hunch, you said he’s not even in the lineup. I said, Greg, he’s coming off the bench. Bad intentions!”

“Dan Plesac’s a genius,” added Amsinger. We can’t argue with that.