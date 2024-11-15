Oct 18, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates after hitting a two run home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning during game four of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Dan Patrick is anti-Juan Soto.

The longtime radio host has no interest in doling out an eight-figure number to arguably the best pure hitter in the game today. It’s not Patrick’s money, obviously, but he’s grown weary of overpaying a 25-year-old Soto, who’s often been compared to a modern-day Ted Williams.

Ted Williams doesn’t grow on trees, nor do they become free agents in the middle of their prime.

Soto is reportedly being sought after by the New York Mets and Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s made no qualms about wanting to maximize his value securing what could very well be the richest contract in Major League Baseball history.

And he has every right to be, coming off a contract year in which he slashed .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs and a .989 OPS, to go along with a 7.9 bWAR. For reference, the presumed National League MVP, Shohei Ohtani, recorded a 9.2 bWAR.

He’s in his seventh year in the Majors after being called up by the Washington Nationals at 19. He’s in the midst of his prime and is one of the greatest — if not the best — pure hitters of his generation. You can knock him on his defense, but he’s a talent unlike any other — and he shows up when the lights are the brightest.

And yet, Patrick doesn’t want him.

“I don’t want him,” Patrick said. “I am anti-Soto. No, no, not interested. It’s so much money over so many years. I just have no interest in that — none. You know, I got Ohtani. Ohtani’s special; he’s unique; there’s no one like him. Juan Soto, a talented player, bounced around a couple of teams already. [He’s] going to be bouncing around again, and you’re going to be paying him $600 million.”

Soto’s bounced around because neither the Nationals nor the San Diego Padres were interested in signing him to a long-term deal, letting that be another organization’s problem instead. He was traded for two of the biggest prospect hauls in recent MLB memory. And he probably would’ve signed a long-term deal with the Padres had Peter Seidler not passed away.

The Yankees traded for Soto, knowing full well that he would not listen to any extension offers and take his talents to the open market.

“If I’m paying you that kind of money, I want you to be a gate attraction. I want you to be a box office star. Juan Soto’s not a box office star; he’s just a really good baseball player. I mean, Mike Trout, as great as he is, is not a box-office star. You just go, ‘That guy knows how to play.’ Alright, like, if I’m spending that kind of money, you gotta be great… I’m not spending $600 million on him.

“What market am I tapping into? I got Japan with Ohtani, and we saw that in the ratings… But, Juan Soto, he’s an average fielder, he’s a wonderful hitter, but what does he have? Like, are you saying, ‘Man, he oozes with charisma,’ or whatever it might be? No, I don’t want Juan Soto. Talented player, but that kind of money? I gotta get a little bit more.”

