It’s hard to figure out who’s more miserable about the Chicago White Sox. Is it their fans, the players, or the people who cover the team? It’s hard to say, but everyone’s made their case and done so quite well during the team’s 16-game losing streak.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Ryan McGuffey literally celebrated Eloy Jiménez’s trade to the Baltimore Orioles. Then there was Ozzie Guillén, the former White Sox manager, also of NBC Sports Chicago, asking who would want any players on the White Sox. Well, they did trade away Jiménez, Tanner Banks, Paul DeJong, Michael Kopech, Tommy Pham, and Erik Fedde, but that’s kind of beside the point here.

The point lies within 670 The Score’s Dan Bernstein, who proclaimed Wednesday that everyone on the White Sox is a “Freakin’ weasel.”

“Stop being weasels,” Bernstein said. “You have a general manager (Chris Getz) saying, ‘I would trade this guy, but he’s hurtful to me. And I don’t know, I’m really taken aback…and I would’ve loved to do this and this, but I really can’t because he and his agents, they talked about things I didn’t think they were gonna talk about.’ And then the manager (Pedro Grifol), ‘It’s not gonna be my fault, you bastards. Better play better…It’s not gonna be me.’ How obtuse, how unaware of anything around him, must Pedro Grifol be?

“The lack of accountability. Nobody’s got a thumb. The a**-covering, and it’s always been this way. The people peeking out of their offices and furtively glancing in different directions down the hallway. And then sneaking back in and closing…it’s how Getz got the job in the first place. That’s how he got the job. Everybody’s a weasel. Of course, the players are miserable…”

The Chicago White Sox have transformed into a toxic circus, or “weasels,” for that matter.

From the front office to the dugout, everyone seems more interested in pointing fingers than winning games. In terms of futility, the White Sox are on pace to catch the 1962 New York Mets, which seems somewhat impossible, but amidst their 16-game streak, this is the second double-digit losing streak of the season.

It’s a miserable spectacle where blame is the only currency, and the search for accountability has turned into a full-blown witch hunt. With tensions escalating and morale plummeting, it’s hard to imagine a rock bottom for this franchise.

But being called “weasels” by a local Chicago radio host nearly takes the cake.

