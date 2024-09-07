Credit: NBC Sports California

Oakland Athletics color commentator Dallas Braden made his wife very happy on Thursday night when he took her up on a dare during a call of his team’s matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

In a video shared by the MLB on X, Megan Braden shared that she had dared Dallas to reference the hit song “Please Please Please” by pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

“Day 2 of daring my husband who is a broadcaster for a baseball team to say something on air. This one is fun,” she said.

Dallas did just that in the second inning of Thursday’s game while breaking down the replay of a strikeout from Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo.

“I tell you, heartbreak is one thing. My ego’s another,” said Braden.

The best part about this is Braden’s broadcast partner, A’s play-by-play voice Chris Caray, caught on to the reference and then quoted the follow-up verse from the song

“So the A’s are saying please don’t embarrass me, brother,” added Caray.

Broadcaster Dallas Braden’s wife dared him to use Sabrina Carpenter lyrics during a live in-game call … and he did 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qSvivEtEqj — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2024

It’s not quite the exact lyrics to the song from Caray but we’ll give him a pass considering the correct follow-up lyrics aren’t exactly appropriate to be said over network airwaves.

Either way, it’s quite funny to see Braden taking his wife up on this dare, which we could see even more of on A’s broadcasts as we approach the final stretch of the 2024 MLB season.

