Photo Credit: NBC Sports California

Before Sept. 7, Dallas Braden had never caught a foul ball in his many years as a baseball broadcaster. And now the Athletics color commentator has done so twice through Sept. 17.

Braden caught his first-ever foul ball as a broadcaster when future Hall of Famer Mike Trout fouled one straight back to the broadcast booth during an A’s-Angels game on Sept. 7 in Anaheim. That led to Braden going wild in celebration of his achievement.

The enthusiasm was still there for Braden when he reeled in his second prize in the booth during the Athletics’ game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Boston’s Romy Gonzalez fouled a pitch back to the road television booth, and Braden — a former A’s pitcher — made the snag.

“Here’s the pitch, fouled back,” NBC Sports California play-by-play announcer Jenny Cavnar began. “And Dallas Braden has caught another foul ball! Two-for-two!”

Victorious cackling could be overheard from Braden before he unleashed a celebration paying tribute to bowling icon Pete Weber: “Who do you think we are? I am!”

“Dreams do come true,” Braden added.

What made the celebration even better was that it was directed at Braden’s Baseball Is Dead podcast co-host, Jared Carrabis.

There are only 10 more A’s games remaining on the season, but with the roll Braden is on, maybe he can reel in a foul ball for the third time.