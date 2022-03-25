During Friday’s Rockies-Cubs Spring Training game, a newly-signed player nearly got taken out by a teammate.

In the fourth inning, a foul ball hit by Cubs catcher Willson Contreras just missed smashing into outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who was being interviewed in the dugout by Elise Menaker for the Marquee broadcast.

Seiya Suzuki interviewed in the dugout almost gets hit by a Willson Contreras foul ball ? pic.twitter.com/iWHU0MHhwb — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) March 25, 2022

Suzuki, signed to a five-year, $85 million contract last week, went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts in his debut Friday. At least he also didn’t get smashed by a foul ball.

[Video via Aldo Soto]