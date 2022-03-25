MLBBy Joe Lucia on

During Friday’s Rockies-Cubs Spring Training game, a newly-signed player nearly got taken out by a teammate.

In the fourth inning, a foul ball hit by Cubs catcher Willson Contreras just missed smashing into outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who was being interviewed in the dugout by Elise Menaker for the Marquee broadcast.

Suzuki, signed to a five-year, $85 million contract last week, went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts in his debut Friday. At least he also didn’t get smashed by a foul ball.

[Video via Aldo Soto]

About Joe Lucia

I hate your favorite team. I also sort of hate most of my favorite teams.

View all posts by Joe Lucia