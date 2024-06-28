Credit: Marquee Sports Network

The Chicago Cubs became one of the first MLB teams to televise their games, starting in 1948 on WGN-TV. The evolution of WGN into a nationally available superstation and Wrigley Field not installing lights until 1988 meant the Cubs were almost always the only game available to watch when they played at home, leading to a national fanbase.

Since then, the team has played scores of games on television. But July 7’s game against the Los Angeles Angels will be the first all-female broadcast booth in Cubs history Marquee Network, announced Thursday.

Beth Mowins will be on play-by-play. In addition to her ESPN work on various sports, Mowins has been with Marquee since 2021 and occasionally fills in for Jon “Boog” Sciambi.

Elise Menaker will be joining Mowins in the booth. Menaker has been with Marquee since 2020 and has filled in for both TV analyst Jim Deshaies and radio analyst Ron Coomer in the past.

Taylor McGregor will handle field reporting duties, as she regularly does for Marquee with Sciambi and Deshaies.

“Beth, Elise, and Taylor excel at what they do for Marquee Sports Network. While combining their excellence from the field to the broadcast booth marks another ‘first’ in Cubs history, it signifies yet another opportunity for our team to serve fans in a meaningful and memorable way,” Marquee Sports Network general manager Diane Penny said in a release.

“We look forward to an outstanding broadcast, and we know they’ll continue to be inspirations for the next generation of broadcasters.”

[Marquee Sports Network]