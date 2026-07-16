Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo has been a star in his first year as a Major League Baseball analyst for NBC Sports and Netflix. He’s fit in seamlessly with the “Inside the Pitch” analyst role for Sunday Night Baseball on NBC, and he provided sharp and insightful commentary for Netflix during Monday night’s MLB Home Run Derby.

Before his work as a TV analyst, Rizzo starred for many years as a big-league first baseman. The three-time All-Star spent his best years with the Chicago Cubs and was a huge reason they snapped their 108-year title drought with a World Series championship in 2016.

Former major-league ace Jon Lester was also a huge reason for that World Series title, and he was a Cubs teammate of Rizzo’s from 2015 to 2020.

And Lester appeared on a recent edition of the North Side Territory podcast (part of the Foul Territory Network), hosted by longtime Cubs beat reporters Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

Sharma and Mooney brought up Rizzo spending time in the Wrigley Field bleachers over the last two seasons after retiring.

“[Rizzo] is such an idiot,” Lester said about his close friend. “He’s such an idiot.”

“He’s enjoying retirement,” Sharma said. “That’s for sure.”

“He is,” Lester responded. “I thought he was going to ride off in the sunset and go back to Miami and be on his boat, and I see him on TV more than I see anybody. I’m like, ‘Damn, Rizz. Go home for a minute.'”

“He was always quick-witted in the interviews, and I didn’t realize how easily that would translate for him on the air,” Sharma explained. “He’s been impressively solid. Like, for someone that has no background in this, he’s doing a tremendous job.”

“For somebody that is a complete moron, he does a great job on TV,” Lester quipped.

“For somebody that is a complete moron, he does a great job on TV.” 🤣 Jon Lester has high praise for former teammate Anthony Rizzo’s work as a TV analyst. pic.twitter.com/4GvAGlf5N0 — North Side Territory (@NSideTerritory) July 15, 2026

“I told him that- I think it was one of his first games he did; I want to say it was in Philly or something, and they got him down in that little cubbyhole by the dugout,” Lester explained. “We just happened to be watching the game. And I was like, ‘Damn, I know that voice. Who is that?’ And they panned down to him.”

“And I texted him a couple innings later,” Lester continued. “And I was like, ‘Dude, you’re doing a good job, man. You sound good. You’re being self-deprecating at the right time, and you’re giving it back to the other guys.’ He’s done a great job. I thought he did a great job [Monday night] at the Home Run Derby… He’s good at it. Like you said, he’s quick-witted, and he tells good stories. He does a good job.”

Rizzo also hosts The Lovable Reunion podcast with David Ross (who was Lester’s personal catcher in 2015-16 with the Cubs), and they had Lester on for an episode this year.