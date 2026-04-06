Credit: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network color commentator Jim Deshaies found a very unique way to bring Easter Sunday into his commentary during Game 1 of the Chicago Cubs’ doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

In the top of the seventh inning, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson fouled off a 3-2 offering from Cleveland left-hander Tim Herrin, and the foul ball hit Guardians catcher Bo Naylor squarely in the worst spot to get hit. Naylor was able to stay in the game before getting the second game of the doubleheader off.

Baseball broadcasters find plenty of ways to describe such a painful cup-check moment for catchers, but the description Deshaies went with has to be a first.

“Got him right in the Easter basket,” Deshaies said.

That’s an absolutely incredible and perfectly timed line by Deshaies, with an exceptional delivery.

And it was followed by a few seconds of silence, which likely included play-by-play announcer Jon “Boog” Sciambi muting his microphone to laugh that one off, as he frequently does alongside Deshaies.

Along with being an excellent analyst, Deshaies is known for witty commentary and a great sense of humor on Cubs broadcasts.

JD’s been on fire to start the year — Brendan Miller (@brendan_cubs) April 5, 2026

Deshaies and Sciambi (along with Alex Cohen, who occasionally fills in for play-by-play while Sciambi has national duties with ESPN) form one of the top broadcast booths in Major League Baseball. Voting from Awful Announcing graded the Cubs television booth No. 5 in the 2025 MLB local announcer rankings.